Financial Planning

Advisers urgently call on Treasury to recognise degrees

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 14 MAY 2024   4:04PM

Investment and financial advisers are coming together to pressure the federal government more than ever to make the profession more sustainable by being flexible in recognising more degrees, the Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association (SIAA) Conference heard.

Addressing the first day of the annual conference this morning, SIAA chief executive Judith Fox said the rate at which advisers are entering and qualifying as professionals needs urgent reformation.

"At the end of 2023, the number of new entrants across the entire financial advice sector was only 381," she said.

"We know there are very few Professional Year candidates currently progressing with our member firms. The number of new entrants will not replenish the advisers who are going to be retiring over the coming years. Growth of adviser numbers is impossible under the current education regime."

By working together with other advice professionals that comprise the Joint Associations Working Group (JAWG), the associations developed a proposal to change the current education standards for advisers that has been discussed with Treasury.

"There's recognition by both government and the opposition that the current state of the financial advice industry is not sustainable," Fox said.

"Importantly, the proposal introduces flexibility to the current very prescriptive education pathway, and it takes into account the very broad financial advice ecosystem. It recognises that the current one-size-fits-all approach that the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) put in place is deterring new entrants - and that change is needed," she said.

The adviser population peaked at nearly 30,000 at the end of 2018 in the throes of the Hayne Royal Commission. There were 15,602 active advisers at the end of April this year.

While the advice sector may seem fragmented and unable to agree on policy issues, Fox pointed out that SIAA and all members of JAWG were "absolutely united on the urgent need to provide greater flexibility for new entrants to financial advice by allowing more of their pre-existing degrees to be recognised."

One of the main setbacks is the government's rigidity in recognising degrees from Australia's eight major universities where many are not approved under the FASEA standard.

FASEA, which has now wound up and been superseded by ASIC, launched in 2017 off the back of the Hayne Royal Commission with a remit approving the education standards for advisers, mandatory exam, and the profession's code of ethics.

Fox added that professionals working in capital markets have traditionally recruited the "best of the best from the group of eight [universities] with degrees such as commerce, finance, business, and economics, eminently suited to investment advice."

She explained that the proposal the associations put forth to Treasury pushes for more existing degrees to be utilised with new entrants and career changes.

This includes undertaking a few bridging units rather than an entire unrelated financial planning degree or graduate diploma.

Fox described the education pathway that recognises veteran advisers' experience that passed into law in September last year as a "great sense of achievement".

"[We] saw the industry retain many long-standing stockbrokers and investment advisers to the benefit of their clients and the next generation of professionals..."

SIAA's advocation for this "common sense reform" has paid off.

"When degrees were introduced for lawyers and nurses no one proposed that experienced lawyers and nurses should have to leave the profession because they didn't have a degree," Fox said.

"Everyone agreed newcomers should have a degree, but it was assumed and expected and agreed that the experience of lawyers and nurses and all their prior learning was recognised as equating to a qualification and their knowledge and skill would be utilised, including in mentoring the next generation."

Financial Standard is the media partner of the Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association Conference 2024.

