Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Pacific Current sells stake in investment firm to Goldman Sachs

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 14 MAY 2024   12:40PM

Pacific Current Group (PAC) has sold a portion of its interest in Pennybacker Capital Management to Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Petershill program.

PAC has sold 55% of its 16.5% equity stake in Pennybacker and all its 2.5% carried interest entitlement for Pennybacker funds launched after PAC's initial investment.

PAC will receive around US$35.2 million (AU$53.3 million), comprised of US$4.8 million at closing, followed by equal payments of around US$15.2 million on both the first and second anniversary of the transaction.

PAC said actual proceeds could vary modestly based on final transaction costs. As at 31 December 2023, PAC's estimate for the fair value of its Pennybacker stake was US$57.2 million.

"This is an exciting development for both Pennybacker and PAC, and it is wonderful validation of the value the Pennybacker team has created and continues to build," PAC chief executive and chief investment officer Paul Greenwood said.

"We look forward to many more years of Pennybacker creating value for both its investors and shareholders."

Pennybacker chief executive Timothy Berry said the transaction marks the next phase of the firm's growth.

"With additional capital and a value-add partner, we look forward to extending our strong track record, while continuing to develop the culture and team that have contributed to our success," he said.

Co-head of Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Petershill program Robert Hamilton Kelly said: "Our aim is to partner with best-in-class firms and Pennybacker has developed the investment and organisational capability to be properly recognised as such. We're looking forward to this partnership and helping Pennybacker realize continued success."

Pennybacker is a US-based real assets investment firm with around US$4 billon in assets under management. It pursues real estate and infrastructure strategies through closed and open-ended vehicles.

Read more: PACGoldman Sachs Asset ManagementPacific Current GroupPetershillPennybacker Capital ManagementPaul GreenwoodRobert Hamilton KellyTimothy Berry
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

GQG builds private markets unit on PAC stakes
Global X ETFs appoints new chief executive from Goldman Sachs
Pacific Current Group wraps up buyout talks
GQG's PAC acquisition attempt hits snag
GQG Partners FUM declines
GQG makes official bid for PAC
Regal dumps bid for Pacific Current Group
Pacific Current Group buys into fund manager
Platinum AM reports almost $1bn in outflows
Top global trends impacting portfolio construction

Editor's Choice

Former super fund adviser receives permanent ban

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
A financial adviser, who worked at several major superannuation funds, has been permanently banned after he tried to persuade clients to transfer their retirement savings into a bank account he controlled.

Advisers should leverage US tech blueprint: SIAA panel

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:43PM
While the US is at the forefront of financial advisers leveraging the best technology available, Australia's advice industry cannot be left behind and should learn from the blueprint it has laid out, investment experts told the Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association (SIAA) Conference this ...

Australian Food Super closes failed investment option

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:49PM
Australian Food Super, previously known as the Australian Meat Industry Superannuation Trust, is closing its Shares product, which failed last year's Your Future, Your Super test.

Pacific Current sells stake in investment firm to Goldman Sachs

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:40PM
Pacific Current Group has sold a portion of its interest in a US-based investment firm for US$35.2 million.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert De Dominicis

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
It was during a family sojourn to the seaside town of Pescara, Italy, Rob DeDominicis first laid eyes on what would become the harbinger of his future. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach