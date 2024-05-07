HESTA names chief financial officer

With 20 years of experience spanning the finance, healthcare and government sectors, Natalie Kelly was appointed finance chief after serving in an interim capacity since March.

Kelly joined the $82 billion industry super fund after Sally Collins quit to take up a wider operational role at rival Aware Super.

As chief financial officer, she will manage the financial, tax and accounting processes, legal and compliance, tax and project execution.

This is her first chief financial officer position.

Previous roles have included people leadership, financial management, business operations, strategy, data and analytics, fraud, contract management and project delivery.

She served as an executive general manager at Bupa and worked in a similar role at Medibank for nine years.

At Bupa, Kelly covered strategy and analytics, developed Medibank's health purchasing strategy and built relationships with providers, industry associations and regulators.

Earlier in her career, she spent six years at the Commonwealth Bank as a healthcare analyst and project manager at Australia's anti-trust regulator.

Kelly also sits on the board of St Andrew's Private Hospital and is a long-time supporter of MS Angels, which supports research into multiple sclerosis.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said Kelly has already made an incredible contribution as acting finance chief and after an extensive selection process, she is thrilled to welcome her permanently to HESTA's executive team.

"Her track record and skill in delivering strong commercial results, developing financial strategy, driving innovation, and building talented teams will undoubtedly contribute to improving the financial wellbeing of our one million-plus members," she said.

"My time as acting chief financial officer at HESTA has given me a deep appreciation of everything our members do to look after the health and wellbeing of Australians. I'm excited to join the HESTA executive team and to continue supporting HESTA in delivering strong performance for members over the long term," Kelly responded.