Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

HESTA names chief financial officer

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  TUESDAY, 7 MAY 2024   12:39PM

With 20 years of experience spanning the finance, healthcare and government sectors, Natalie Kelly was appointed finance chief after serving in an interim capacity since March.

Kelly joined the $82 billion industry super fund after Sally Collins quit to take up a wider operational role at rival Aware Super.

As chief financial officer, she will manage the financial, tax and accounting processes, legal and compliance, tax and project execution.

This is her first chief financial officer position.

Previous roles have included people leadership, financial management, business operations, strategy, data and analytics, fraud, contract management and project delivery.

She served as an executive general manager at Bupa and worked in a similar role at Medibank for nine years.

At Bupa, Kelly covered strategy and analytics, developed Medibank's health purchasing strategy and built relationships with providers, industry associations and regulators.

Earlier in her career, she spent six years at the Commonwealth Bank as a healthcare analyst and project manager at Australia's anti-trust regulator.

Kelly also sits on the board of St Andrew's Private Hospital and is a long-time supporter of MS Angels, which supports research into multiple sclerosis.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said Kelly has already made an incredible contribution as acting finance chief and after an extensive selection process, she is thrilled to welcome her permanently to HESTA's executive team.

"Her track record and skill in delivering strong commercial results, developing financial strategy, driving innovation, and building talented teams will undoubtedly contribute to improving the financial wellbeing of our one million-plus members," she said.

"My time as acting chief financial officer at HESTA has given me a deep appreciation of everything our members do to look after the health and wellbeing of Australians. I'm excited to join the HESTA executive team and to continue supporting HESTA in delivering strong performance for members over the long term," Kelly responded.

Read more: HESTANatalie KellyBupaMedibankCommonwealth BankDebby BlakeyAware SuperSally Collins
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Qantas Super boosts ag assets by $200m
Aware builds property portfolio, adds 726 homes
First Sentier axes investment units, AUM takes $14bn hit
Schroders welcomes new head of intermediary
Powell confirms rate cuts likely 'at some point' this year
Senate Committee endorses Superannuation Objective Bill
Aware Super chair named governor-general
Legalsuper names chief investment officer
Best super fund products revealed
HESTA names head of investment execution

Editor's Choice

UniSuper outage continues, no cause identified

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The super fund plans to begin restoring services later this week, though chief executive Peter Chun has told members the root cause of the outage remains unknown.

Australian Retirement Trust wraps up AvSuper merger

ANDREW MCKEAN
Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has completed its merger with AvSuper after the two super funds formalised negotiations in February 2023.

ASIC clamps down on advisers, trustees cold calling

KARREN VERGARA
Financial advisers, licensees, and superannuation trustees are facing the ire of ASIC after an investigation found they are profiting from boiler room tactics that convince members to switch funds.

FSC launches digital advice group

KARREN VERGARA
The Financial Services Council (FSC) continues to expand into financial advice by taking on a digital advice association that flagged its formation one year ago.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert De Dominicis

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
It was during a family sojourn to the seaside town of Pescara, Italy, Rob DeDominicis first laid eyes on what would become the harbinger of his future. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach