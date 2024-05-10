Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

The top investment funds over the past year

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 10 MAY 2024   12:42PM

The top-performing investment funds for the year ending March 31 have been announced, with all being ETFs focused on international equities.

The BetaShares Crypto Innovators ETF (ASX: CRYP), with $158 million in net assets, led the pack with a 163.8% return, according to Rainmaker Information research. This fund seeks to provide exposure to companies involved in servicing crypto-asset markets or have "material investments" in crypto-assets. Its top holdings - MicroStrategy, CoinBase, Galaxy Digital, CleanSpark, and Marathon Digital Holdings - account for nearly 50% of the fund's weighting.

The Global X Ultra Long NDQ 100 Hedge Fund (ASX: LNAS) came second with an 84.5% return. The fund offers investors positively geared exposure to the Nasdaq-100 Index.

In third place, the BetaShares Global Uranium ETF (ASX: URNM) returned 68.9%. The fund tracks an index of leading companies in the global uranium industry. Its major holdings include Cameco, Kazatomprom, and the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust.

The Global X Semiconductor ETF (ASX: SEMI) secured fourth position with a 66.2% return. The fund invests in companies that will benefit from the adoption of tech-enabled devices that require semiconductors, including those involved in the development and manufacturing of semiconductors. Its largest holdings are NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, and Broadcom.

Rounding out top five, the Global X FANG+ ETF (ASX: FANG), which has the largest net assets of any product in the top 10 at $565 million, returned 65.6%. The fund invests in companies that are considered "next generation" technology companies. Its biggest holdings are in Alphabet (Google), Apple, and Amazon.

Examining sector-specific performance over a three-year period, the Acadian Global Equity Long Short Fund led international equities large-cap strategies with a 37.5% annual return. It was followed by the Ironbark Royal London Concentrated Global Share Fund (22.9%) and GQG Partners Global Equity Fund (22.8%).

For Australian equities large caps over the same period, the Lazard Select Australian Equity Fund topped the table with a 16.9% return. It was followed by the Merlon Concentrated Australian Share Fund (15.5%) and Lazard's Defensive Australian Equity Fund (14.3%).

In the Australian equities small caps category, the Spheria Australian Microcap Fund bested its peers with a 20% return. It was followed by the Ausbil Australian SmallCap Fund (16.8%) and the DNR Capital Australian Emerging Companies Fund (12%).

Read more: ASXCryptoGlobal XBetaSharesFANGLazardUranium ETFAcadianAlphabetAmazonAppleAusbilBroadcomCamecoCleanSparkCoinBaseDNR CapitalGQG PartnersIronbarkMarathon Digital HoldingsMerlonMicroStrategyNasdaqNVIDIARainmaker InformationSemiconductor ETFSpheriaTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Betashares launches Australian Major Bank Subordinated Debt ETF
Betashares plans to launch first 'moderately geared' ETFs
J.P. Morgan hit with $775k penalty
Perpetual seals $2.18bn deal with KKR, chief to retire
Magellan bleeds another $1bn
Fidelity to roll out more active ETFs
Former APRA chair joins ASX board
J.P. Morgan lists new global equity ETF
Link shareholders approve takeover
LIT delisting simplifies Forager: CIO

Editor's Choice

The top investment funds over the past year

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:42PM
The top-performing investment funds for the year ending March 31 have been announced, with all being ETFs focused on international equities.

AFCA finds more Dixon Advisory victims

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:36PM
The Australian Financial Complaints Authority added 544 more Dixon Advisory-specific victims to total 2492 complaints at the end of April, which will further exacerbate the levy financial advisers must pay.

Senior Cbus investment manager exits

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:24PM
Cbus' head of total portfolio management has left the fund, while a former JANA executive has joined its infrastructure team.

Quality of retirement does not depend on super balance: Bragg

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:19PM
The Senate Economics Committee has released its interim report into using super for housing.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert De Dominicis

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
It was during a family sojourn to the seaside town of Pescara, Italy, Rob DeDominicis first laid eyes on what would become the harbinger of his future. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach