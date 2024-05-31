Super funds slash external mandates by 54%

The number of investment managers winning institutional mandates has tanked 54% in less than two years as superannuation funds ramp up the in-house management of assets, Rainmaker Information research reveals.

Just 156 mandates were allocated by super funds at the end of 2023 across all asset classes, Rainmaker's latest Mandate Chaser report shows.

This is significantly down from the 340 total mandates that were awarded at the end of March 2022, as super funds chose to appoint themselves to manage money.

Analysing mandates awarded from three years ago to the end of December 2023, Rainmaker reports that AustralianSuper is the largest in-house manager of funds across various asset classes worth $69.2 billion.

In global equities, AustralianSuper manages a large portion in-house worth $28.4 billion. At the same time, it hired MFS Investment Management and Aphinity Investment Management to oversee a segment of its global equities pool of $14.3 billion and $13 billion respectively.

SSGA is a big winner in the leagues tables with two major mandates with Australian Retirement Trust (ART) - global equities and alternatives - worth $41.6 billion and $40 billion respectively.

Aware Super self-manages its cash pool of $16.1 billion, while SSGA manages its global equity assets of $15.5 billon.

In the 2023 calendar year, Cbus (29), HESTA (21), State Super NSW (18), Brighter Super (14), and CareSuper (11) awarded the most mandates.

Cbus awarded 18 alternatives mandates during 2023, while State Super and HESTA each awarded eight.

Mesirow, IFM Investors, TCorp, Macquarie Investment Management, and Legal & General Investment Management were the overall leaders for winning the most mandates through the 12-month period.

Within the asset classes, alternatives led the way for the largest share of mandates of 58, although this has been slashed from 145 in two years. It is followed by global equities (38), Australian equities (19) and property (16).

Overall, Hostplus had the highest number of awarded mandates with 312, followed by State Super NSW (159), HESTA (145), Cbus (126), and Brighter Super (121).