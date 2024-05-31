Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Super funds slash external mandates by 54%

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 31 MAY 2024   12:35PM

The number of investment managers winning institutional mandates has tanked 54% in less than two years as superannuation funds ramp up the in-house management of assets, Rainmaker Information research reveals.

Just 156 mandates were allocated by super funds at the end of 2023 across all asset classes, Rainmaker's latest Mandate Chaser report shows.

This is significantly down from the 340 total mandates that were awarded at the end of March 2022, as super funds chose to appoint themselves to manage money.

Analysing mandates awarded from three years ago to the end of December 2023, Rainmaker reports that AustralianSuper is the largest in-house manager of funds across various asset classes worth $69.2 billion.

In global equities, AustralianSuper manages a large portion in-house worth $28.4 billion. At the same time, it hired MFS Investment Management and Aphinity Investment Management to oversee a segment of its global equities pool of $14.3 billion and $13 billion respectively.

SSGA is a big winner in the leagues tables with two major mandates with Australian Retirement Trust (ART) - global equities and alternatives - worth $41.6 billion and $40 billion respectively.

Aware Super self-manages its cash pool of $16.1 billion, while SSGA manages its global equity assets of $15.5 billon.

In the 2023 calendar year, Cbus (29), HESTA (21), State Super NSW (18), Brighter Super (14), and CareSuper (11) awarded the most mandates.

Cbus awarded 18 alternatives mandates during 2023, while State Super and HESTA each awarded eight.

Mesirow, IFM Investors, TCorp, Macquarie Investment Management, and Legal & General Investment Management were the overall leaders for winning the most mandates through the 12-month period.

Within the asset classes, alternatives led the way for the largest share of mandates of 58, although this has been slashed from 145 in two years. It is followed by global equities (38), Australian equities (19) and property (16).

Overall, Hostplus had the highest number of awarded mandates with 312, followed by State Super NSW (159), HESTA (145), Cbus (126), and Brighter Super (121).

Read more: CbusHESTAAustralianSuperBrighter SuperRainmaker InformationSSGAState Super NSWAphinity Investment ManagementAustralian Retirement TrustAware SuperFuture FundGeneral Investment ManagementHostplusMacquarie Investment ManagementMesirowMFS Investment Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Senior Cbus investment manager exits
Retail funds drive down admin fees: KPMG
HESTA names chief financial officer
Cbus deputy CIO exits
'Just do what you say you'll do': ASIC's message to trustees
Brighter Super seeks fund managers for $500m mandate
Funds SA chief investment officer exits
Iress says its GitHub user space was breached
The top investment funds over the past year
Rainmaker Information names research head

Editor's Choice

Early release of super scammers cop prison time

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
Three people will go to prison after pleading guilty to defrauding the COVID-19 early release of superannuation scheme for $103,500.

Super funds slash external mandates by 54%

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
The number of investment managers winning institutional mandates has tanked 54% in less than two years as superannuation funds ramp up the in-house management of assets, Rainmaker Information research reveals.

ASIC tells super funds to 'step it up'

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:52AM
ASIC commissioner Simone Constant delivered a stern warning to super fund trustees.

Brookfield bids for majority stake in Neoen

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:48PM
Brookfield and its institutional partners have lobbed a bid to acquire a 53% majority stake in French renewable energy company Neoen.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Huljich

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CENTURIA CAPITAL LIMITED
A single decision can change your life, and that's exactly what Centuria Capital joint chief executive Jason Huljich learned when he came to Australia in the 1990s. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach