Vision Super chair departs

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 30 MAY 2024   12:55PM

Lisa Darmanin, Vision Super's chair for almost three years, has stepped down to become a Senator for Victoria.

Darmanin was the fund's first female chair, having held the role since July 2021. She replaced Geoff Lake, under whom she served as deputy chair since March 2018.

Prior, she was a trustee director of HESTA from 2013 to 2017.

Darmanin was instrumental in Vision Super's decision to merge with Active Super, a process that has been ongoing since June 2022.

A member of the Australian Labor Party, she is stepping away from the fund following being selected to replace Linda White as a Senator for Victoria. White passed away in February this year following a health battle.

As a result, Darmanin will also step down as a director of the Super Members Council.

Replacing Darmanin as Vision Super chair is Graham Sherry.

He was appointed to the role on May 10 and has served on the board since September 2012. For the last three years, he has been deputy chair.

He is a former VCCI president and has been involved with the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Victorian Chamber of Commerce and the Australian Thai Business Council.

Casey Nunn is now deputy chair. She has served on the board since 2017.

Read more: Vision SuperLisa DarmaninActive SuperAustralian Labor PartyGeoff LakeGraham SherryLinda WhiteSuper Members Council
