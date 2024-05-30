Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Super fund engagement peaks among members with $250k+ balances: Report

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 30 MAY 2024   12:42PM

An Investment Trends report has identified a clear inflection point for member engagement with superannuation funds.

The 2024 Super Member Engagement report, based on a survey of 10,886 respondents, provided an analysis of member attitudes, satisfaction, and preferences for engaging with super funds. It found member engagement is highest among those with super balances of $250,000 or more.

However, member engagement with super funds continues to increase overall.

Investment Trends associate research director Ludovic Sevestre said more people are taking control of their retirement planning.

"Our data also reveals that the more interactions non-retirees have had with their super fund over the past year, the more likely they are to start thinking about retirement," he said.

The report showed that the main reasons members contact their super fund are login credentials (17%), fund withdrawals (13%), and questions about annual statements (11%).

Investment Trends said this supports the digital service delivery approach many super funds are considering.

The report also found that key factors for satisfying members who contact call centres include faster responses (29%), better technical knowledge on the website (25%), better technical knowledge on apps (24%), and professionalism.

Despite positive returns in FY23, overall member satisfaction and Net Promoter Scores (NPS) have continued to decline, though a few non-defined benefit funds bucked the trend.

Meanwhile, super fund switching activity slightly decreased to 8% from 9% last year. However, the intention to switch remains high at 10%, up from 9% last year, especially among self-directed members aged 45-65.

For this group, key triggers include job changes, lack of trust, and poor fund performance.

"The persistently high switching intentions among self-directed members highlight the opportunity for super funds to build trust early and demonstrate consistent performance over time," Sevestre said.

"They can proactively combat churn and enhance member loyalty by taking heed of the feedback their members have provided through this survey, but also by actively monitoring member engagement across their various service channels."

Read more: Member engagementInvestment TrendsSuper fundsSuperannuationLudovic Sevestre
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

How much do you need to retire in Australia?
GSFM to distribute new strategy in Australia
Industry fund merger postponed
Australian Retirement Trust wraps up AvSuper merger
Mercer rolls out new corporate super plan
Crescent Wealth to merge into Russell Investments
Aussies underestimate life insurance's importance: Investment Trends
AMP North adviser inflows rise 22%
State supports move to close super loophole exploited by paedophiles
HUB24 hits $100bn milestone

Editor's Choice

Vision Super chair departs

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:55PM
Lisa Darmanin, Vision Super's chair for almost three years, has stepped down to become a Senator for Victoria.

Forged documents see former adviser banned

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:52PM
A former Capstone Financial Planning adviser who forged clients' signatures to steal from them is now permanently banned.

BlackRock has most valuable brand, study finds

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
BlackRock has the world's most valuable brand in asset management, while Public Investment Fund (PIF) takes the title among sovereign wealth funds.

Interest rate relief unlikely 'this side of Christmas'

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:35PM
The latest inflation data has done little to quell fears that Australians are in for more interest rate pain for longer.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Matt Gaden

HEAD OF AUSTRALIA
JANUS HENDERSON INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Helping investors traverse financial markets and build their wealth during the peaks and troughs is Janus Henderson Investors head of Australia Matt Gaden's game plan. He tells Karren Vergara why in this long game of investing, active management wins.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach