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Investment

ARK Invest awards local distribution mandate

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 3 JUL 2026   12:22PM
Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management has chosen Associate Global Partners (AGP) to help distribute its venture capital strategy to Australian wholesale investors.

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Read more: AGPARK Investment ManagementARK Venture FundAssociate Global PartnersCathie WoodAllianceBernsteinAmova Asset ManagementASXKalshiMarty SwitzerNikko Asset Management
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