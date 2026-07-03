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Australian Unity names new wealth chief

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 3 JUL 2026   11:30AM
Australian Unity has named the successor of Esther Kerr, who departed the organisation last year.

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Read more: Australian UnityEsther KerrBalaji GopalAdam ViseKelly Bayer RosmarinRohan MeadVanguard Investments Australia
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FAAA says super trustees should stump up for CSLR

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   11:57AM
The Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) has called on Treasury to cut the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) special levy on the advice sector to zero and for superannuation trustees to stump up for the scheme.

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MATTHEW WAI  |   11:06AM
HESTA has named a pair of general managers, who will be joining the $107 billion super fund, joining from Aware Super and QIC.

ASIC issues more stop orders amid private credit crackdown

ELIZA BAVIN  |   10:20AM
ASIC has issued another stop order on a PDS offering units in three registered managed investment schemes.

Life CCC spots 10.6k breaches in FY26

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:00PM
The Life Code Compliance Committee has published its FY26 annual report, which saw over 10,600 breaches by insurers with close to 30,000 customers affected.

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