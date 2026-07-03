APRA names new deputy chairs

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APRA names new deputy chairsBY VINNY VUCAGO | FRIDAY, 3 JUL 2026 12:15PM
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has welcomed the appointment of two new deputy chairs, with current board member Therese McCarthy Hockey and former assistant treasurer David Bradbury set to join the regulator's leadership.
Read more: APRA, Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, David Bradbury, Therese McCarthy, John Lonsdale
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