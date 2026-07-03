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APRA names new deputy chairs

BY VINNY VUCAGO  |  FRIDAY, 3 JUL 2026   12:15PM
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has welcomed the appointment of two new deputy chairs, with current board member Therese McCarthy Hockey and former assistant treasurer David Bradbury set to join the regulator's leadership.

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Read more: APRAAustralian Prudential Regulation AuthorityDavid BradburyTherese McCarthyJohn Lonsdale
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FAAA says super trustees should stump up for CSLR

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   11:57AM
The Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) has called on Treasury to cut the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) special levy on the advice sector to zero and for superannuation trustees to stump up for the scheme.

HESTA unveils new leaders for property, financial risk

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ASIC issues more stop orders amid private credit crackdown

ELIZA BAVIN  |   10:20AM
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