Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Early release of super scammers cop prison time

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 31 MAY 2024   12:38PM

Three people will go to prison after pleading guilty to defrauding the COVID-19 early release of superannuation scheme for $103,500.

The Brisbane District Court sentenced three women from Queensland, whose identities were not revealed, for submitting several fraudulent applications to access the early release of super during the pandemic by using myGov accounts to claim to be other super account holders.

Two women who both pleaded guilty on May 28 were sentenced to three years and six months' imprisonment. The third woman was sentenced in April to five months in prison.

The Morrison government at the height of COIVD-19 allowed the withdrawal of $10,000 from super savings over two financial years if members lost a job or 20% of their income.

Between 20 April 2020 and 31 December 2020, the ATO received 4.78 million applications totalling $39.2 billion of money yanked out of the super asset pool. It approved 4.55 million applications that amounted to $37.8 billion.

The Australian Federal Police's (AFP) anti-fraud Taskforce Iris charged the women in August 2020, initially announcing that there were seven people involved.

Together with the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), Queensland Police Service, and Services Australia, the AFP executed search warrants in the Southeast Queensland suburbs of Morayfield, Worongary, Balmoral, Eagleby, and Burpengary East on 6 August 2020.

AFP commander John Tanti said anyone who uses stolen identity information to try to steal money from hard working Australians saving for their retirement should think again.

"The AFP will continue to pursue and charge offenders who attempt to steal and defraud by using the stolen or fake identity information of other people," he said.

Acting ATO deputy commissioner Jade Hawkins commented that fraudulent behaviour like this takes essential funding away from Australians' retirement savings.

"We, along with our partner agencies, are committed to investigating and delivering consequences to those who commit fraud," she said.

Read more: AFPATOAustraliansAustralian Federal PoliceAustralian Taxation OfficeBalmoralBrisbane District CourtBurpengary EastEaglebyJade HawkinsJohn TantiMorayfieldMorrisonQueensland Police ServiceServices AustraliaSoutheast QueenslandTaskforce IrisWorongary
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC cancels Everest Asset Management's AFSL
Lendlease ditches overseas construction
Budget 2024: Regulators given boost to combat misconduct, cybersecurity
ATO introduces trust taxation changes
ATO flags key focus areas this tax time
Budget 2024: Change to foreign investment rules
Platform reveals advice firms' top issues
Super for housing 'economically reckless': SMC
Aussies underestimate life insurance's importance: Investment Trends
Proposed super tax obfuscates legacy pensions rules: SMSFA

Editor's Choice

Early release of super scammers cop prison time

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
Three people will go to prison after pleading guilty to defrauding the COVID-19 early release of superannuation scheme for $103,500.

Super funds slash external mandates by 54%

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
The number of investment managers winning institutional mandates has tanked 54% in less than two years as superannuation funds ramp up the in-house management of assets, Rainmaker Information research reveals.

ASIC tells super funds to 'step it up'

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:52AM
ASIC commissioner Simone Constant delivered a stern warning to super fund trustees.

Brookfield bids for majority stake in Neoen

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:48PM
Brookfield and its institutional partners have lobbed a bid to acquire a 53% majority stake in French renewable energy company Neoen.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Huljich

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CENTURIA CAPITAL LIMITED
A single decision can change your life, and that's exactly what Centuria Capital joint chief executive Jason Huljich learned when he came to Australia in the 1990s. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach