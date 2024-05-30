Newspaper icon
Forged documents see former adviser banned

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 30 MAY 2024   12:52PM

A former Capstone Financial Planning adviser who forged clients' signatures to steal from them is now permanently banned.

Christopher Nairn was found by ASIC to have falsified numerous documents by forging client signatures to gain access to and misappropriate over $650,000.

During this time, he was an authorised representative of Capstone Financial Planning and director of Equus Private Wealth. His authorisation under Capstone ceased in June 2022 after 11 years and he doesn't appear to have been licensed since.

ASIC said that it found his conduct to be "illustrative of a person who lacks the honesty, integrity, professionalism and trustworthiness to participate in the financial services and credit industries."

Nairn did not attend a hearing or make written submissions, ASIC noted.

Prior to being licensed by Capstone, Nairn was a representative of GWM Adviser Services for 16 months and, before that, Financial Foundations Australia for 14 months.

An adviser for more than two decades, Nairn was a certified financial planner and member of the Financial Planning Association of Australia, as at the last update to his ASIC FAR record.

Vision Super chair departs

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:55PM
Lisa Darmanin, Vision Super's chair for almost three years, has stepped down to become a Senator for Victoria.

BlackRock has most valuable brand, study finds

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
BlackRock has the world's most valuable brand in asset management, while Public Investment Fund (PIF) takes the title among sovereign wealth funds.

Interest rate relief unlikely 'this side of Christmas'

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:35PM
The latest inflation data has done little to quell fears that Australians are in for more interest rate pain for longer.

