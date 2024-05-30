Forged documents see former adviser banned

A former Capstone Financial Planning adviser who forged clients' signatures to steal from them is now permanently banned.

Christopher Nairn was found by ASIC to have falsified numerous documents by forging client signatures to gain access to and misappropriate over $650,000.

During this time, he was an authorised representative of Capstone Financial Planning and director of Equus Private Wealth. His authorisation under Capstone ceased in June 2022 after 11 years and he doesn't appear to have been licensed since.

ASIC said that it found his conduct to be "illustrative of a person who lacks the honesty, integrity, professionalism and trustworthiness to participate in the financial services and credit industries."

Nairn did not attend a hearing or make written submissions, ASIC noted.

Prior to being licensed by Capstone, Nairn was a representative of GWM Adviser Services for 16 months and, before that, Financial Foundations Australia for 14 months.

An adviser for more than two decades, Nairn was a certified financial planner and member of the Financial Planning Association of Australia, as at the last update to his ASIC FAR record.