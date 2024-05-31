Newspaper icon
ANZ dumps remaining stake in AmBank

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 31 MAY 2024   12:30PM

ANZ has offloaded its remaining stake in AMMB Holdings (AmBank) in a bid to "simplify the bank."

ANZ sold its 5.2% shareholding in AmBank for MYR4.10 (A$1.31) per share.

The Malaysian bank is currently trading at MYR4.22 (A$1.35) per share.

ANZ chief financial officer Farhan Faruqui said the sale was a "significant milestone" in executing the bank's simplification strategy.

"We have valued our partnership with AmBank and wish the group well for the future," he said.

The sale proceeds will increase ANZ's capital ratio by about five basis points. This is in addition to the 16 basis points gained from the sale of the initial 16.5% block of AmBank shares in March. Earlier this year, ANZ said that divestment released $668 million in capital, which was returned to shareholders through a $2 billion on-market share buy-back.

However, the most recent sale proceeds will have no material impact on profit.

Settlement is expected by June 5.

At the time of writing, ANZ's share price was up 0.32% to $28.02, bringing its year-to-date gain to 7.7%.

It carries an annual dividend yield of 6.32%.

