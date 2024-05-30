Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC suspends AFSL for six managed investment schemes

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 30 MAY 2024   12:33PM

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has suspended the Australian financial services licence (AFSL) of Aurora Funds Management until 20 September 2024.

Aurora is the responsible entity of six registered managed investment schemes: the Aurora Absolute Return Fund, HHY Fund, Aurora Property Buy-Write Income Trust, Aurora Global Income Trust, Aurora Fortitude Absolute Return Fund and Aurora Dividend Income Trust.

ASIC found Aurora failed to meet statutory audit and financial reporting lodgement obligations for itself for the financial years ending 2022 and 2023, and the six managed investment schemes for the financial year ending 2023, excluding the Aurora Fortitude Absolute Return Fund for the half-year ending 31 December 2023.

The licence suspension means that Aurora cannot provide financial services including issuing any new interests in the schemes.

However, ASIC said in the interest of ensuring investors in the schemes are not disadvantaged by the suspension order, the regulator has made the suspension subject to a specification enabling Aurora to continue to provide financial services that are reasonably necessary for, or incidental to, the day-to-day operation of the schemes.

ASIC said the suspension will be lifted earlier if Aurora complies with its audit and financial reporting lodgement obligations.

ASIC added that it may consider further action if Aurora has not complied with its obligations at the end of the suspension period.

Aurora has held its AFSL since 2 September 2002. It is authorised under the licence to operate the schemes as responsible entity.

Read more: ASICAurora FortitudeAurora Funds ManagementAurora Dividend Income TrustAurora Global Income TrustAurora Property Buy-Write Income TrustHHY Fund
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Forged documents see former adviser banned
AFCA to expel Dixon Advisory
Former Queensland adviser struck off permanently
Former director sentenced to seven years in prison
ASIC places stop orders on Trademax Australia
Former Life Plan FP adviser cops ban
ASIC issues experienced pathway guidance
ASIC cancels Everest Asset Management's AFSL
Spaceship appoints new chief risk officer
BitConnect promoter pleads guilty

Editor's Choice

Vision Super chair departs

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:55PM
Lisa Darmanin, Vision Super's chair for almost three years, has stepped down to become a Senator for Victoria.

Forged documents see former adviser banned

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:52PM
A former Capstone Financial Planning adviser who forged clients' signatures to steal from them is now permanently banned.

BlackRock has most valuable brand, study finds

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
BlackRock has the world's most valuable brand in asset management, while Public Investment Fund (PIF) takes the title among sovereign wealth funds.

Interest rate relief unlikely 'this side of Christmas'

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:35PM
The latest inflation data has done little to quell fears that Australians are in for more interest rate pain for longer.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Matt Gaden

HEAD OF AUSTRALIA
JANUS HENDERSON INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Helping investors traverse financial markets and build their wealth during the peaks and troughs is Janus Henderson Investors head of Australia Matt Gaden's game plan. He tells Karren Vergara why in this long game of investing, active management wins.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach