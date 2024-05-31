Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Brighter Super seeks fund managers for $500m mandate

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 31 MAY 2024   12:33PM

Brighter Super will invest a further $500 million to build Queensland and is looking for the right fund manager partners to make it happen.

The $32 billion super fund today announced it is on the hunt for fund managers to deliver its "Queensland Investment Strategy" that already has $1 billion of members' funds invested in the state.

"The investments will be rigorously assessed and must be in the best financial interests of members, deliver strong returns, and through partnerships with investment managers and government, have a positive impact on the Queensland economy," Brighter Super chief executive Kate Farrar said.

"We will work with our investment managers to target the best possible real assets that enhance our members' communities, create real jobs while delivering strong investment returns."

The funds are set to be allocated across infrastructure, including energy and renewables, housing, property, and agriculture opportunities.

"The strategy will position the fund to invest in key infrastructure projects for Queensland's future as it gears up for the Olympics," she said.

The incumbent $1 billion investment sits across Sunshine Coast Airport and the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange.

Brighter Super's stake in the Cooper's Gap Wind Farm in the Western Downs and South Burnett underpins goals to help with the energy transition.

An allocation in the Dexus Wholesale Property Fund backs the $2.5 billion Waterfront Brisbane project in the city's CBD.

Farrar said the fund is focused on growing Queensland "as we deliver great returns year on year to our members" of which 70% live in the state.

"This investment embodies our commitment to our members and to Queensland's brighter future, at a time when many in our industry are focusing on offshore investments," she said.

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

