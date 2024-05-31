Newspaper icon
Brookfield bids for majority stake in Neoen

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 31 MAY 2024   12:48PM

Brookfield and its institutional partners have lobbed a bid to acquire a 53% majority stake in French renewable energy company Neoen from current owners, including Impala, the investment vehicle of French entrepreneur Jacques Veyrat and his family, along with other shareholders.

Brookfield wants to purchase the outstanding shares of Neoen for €39.85 per share, a 26.9% premium over the last closing price and 43.5% premium over the average price of the past six months.

If the deal goes through, Brookfield plans to make an all-cash offer for the remaining shares and convertible bonds of Neoen, aiming to take full control of the company. It is expected that the regulatory approvals would be obtained by the end of the year and that the tender offer would be launched early next year.

Neoen's board of directors unanimously welcomed Brookfield's proposal and appointed French financial advisory firm Finexsi as an independent expert to assist with the evaluation. The board said it views Brookfield's proposal as an opportunity to enhance its development and growth over the long term.

The rationale behind the transaction for Brookfield is that investing in Neoen offers a chance to expand its portfolio of high-quality renewable energy assets amid growing demand for clean power.

Brookfield added that the growth of AI and cloud computing continues to drive higher demand for renewable sources of power, as exemplified by its recent agreement to supply Microsoft with over 10,000 megawatts of renewable power, the largest deal of its kind globally.

Brookfield Asset Management renewable power and transition chief executive Connor Teskey praised Neoen for building one of the world's greatest renewable energy development platforms. He said that Brookfield plans to leverage its expertise, track-record, and access to capital to further accelerate Neoen's growth.

"Acquiring Neoen further strengthens Brookfield's global scale, while diversifying into key renewables markets and adding expertise in battery storage technology. We look forward to partnering with management to scale-up the business to meet the growing demand we are seeing for clean power," Teskey said.

Brookfield has been active in France since 2015, investing over €23 billion across 15 different projects.

