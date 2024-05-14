Budget 2024: The Budget by numbers

Budget 2024: The Budget by numbersBY ELIZA BAVIN | TUESDAY, 14 MAY 2024 8:58PM
Read more: Budget, Fiscal Outlook, Treasurer Jim Chalmers, Treasury
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has unveiled his second consecutive Budget surplus tonight of $9.3 billion this year.
This was the first back-to-back surplus in nearly two decades. However, instead of celebrating, Chalmers warned pressures on the Budget would "intensify".
"We are expecting a deficit of $28.3 billion in 2024-25 - But a stronger fiscal outcome in every year, compared to when we came to government," Chalmers said.
"On our watch, the Budget is $215 billion stronger over the six years to 2027-28."
Gross debt is expected to peak at 35.2% of GDP in 2026-27 before declining to 30.2% by 2034-35.
"This year gross debt will be $904 billion instead of the more than one trillion we inherited - meaning debt is $152 billion lower," Chalmers said.
"A stronger Budget means we save around $80 billion in interest costs over the decade. These are the dividends of our responsible economic management."
In addition to reducing debt and delivering a surplus, Chalmers said his government found $27.9 billion in savings and reprioritisations in the Budget and $77.4 billion since the election.
"We're limiting real spending growth to an average on 1.4% per year since we came to government, less than half the average of the last 30 years and around a third of the growth under out predecessors," Chalmers said.
"And we are banking 99% of revenue upgrades this year - keeping pressure off inflation while it is still above band. With Treasury not expecting we could be back to the inflation target this year, not next."
In the 2023-24 Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO) the government revealed a deficit reduction of $1.1 billion, an improvement of $12.8 billion from earlier projections.
Since the last election, the government had identified $49.6 billion in savings, leading to a cumulative improvement of $211.4 billion in the underlying cash balance over the next five years.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Members' attitude, behaviour key to better engagement|
Australia requires swifter settlement cycle: SIAA|
Industry reacts to Federal Budget|
Budget 2024: Regulators given boost to combat misconduct, cybersecurity
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Robert De Dominicis
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED