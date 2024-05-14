Budget 2024: The Budget by numbers

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has unveiled his second consecutive Budget surplus tonight of $9.3 billion this year.

This was the first back-to-back surplus in nearly two decades. However, instead of celebrating, Chalmers warned pressures on the Budget would "intensify".

"We are expecting a deficit of $28.3 billion in 2024-25 - But a stronger fiscal outcome in every year, compared to when we came to government," Chalmers said.

"On our watch, the Budget is $215 billion stronger over the six years to 2027-28."

Gross debt is expected to peak at 35.2% of GDP in 2026-27 before declining to 30.2% by 2034-35.

"This year gross debt will be $904 billion instead of the more than one trillion we inherited - meaning debt is $152 billion lower," Chalmers said.

"A stronger Budget means we save around $80 billion in interest costs over the decade. These are the dividends of our responsible economic management."

In addition to reducing debt and delivering a surplus, Chalmers said his government found $27.9 billion in savings and reprioritisations in the Budget and $77.4 billion since the election.

"We're limiting real spending growth to an average on 1.4% per year since we came to government, less than half the average of the last 30 years and around a third of the growth under out predecessors," Chalmers said.

"And we are banking 99% of revenue upgrades this year - keeping pressure off inflation while it is still above band. With Treasury not expecting we could be back to the inflation target this year, not next."

In the 2023-24 Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO) the government revealed a deficit reduction of $1.1 billion, an improvement of $12.8 billion from earlier projections.

Since the last election, the government had identified $49.6 billion in savings, leading to a cumulative improvement of $211.4 billion in the underlying cash balance over the next five years.