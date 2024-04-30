Newspaper icon
AMP Advice partners with BlackRock and Lonsec

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 30 APR 2024   12:23PM

AMP Advice has engaged BlackRock Australia and Lonsec to introduce a new category of tailored managed portfolio solutions, making it accessible to more advice practices.

Advisers will have access to portfolio performance tracking and dedicated content support allowing them to monitor their holdings, performance, and access trade notices and market commentaries that can be white-labelled for their client base, AMP said.

The portfolios use BlackRock's multi-asset investment expertise and global custom managed portfolio technology, together with Lonsec's investment manager research and manager selection capabilities to deliver portfolio customisation at scale to advice practices.

The solution is underpinned by BlackRock's global managed portfolio customisation technology, which is only currently available in the US.

Advice practices, both through the AMP Advice network and other eligible practices, will be able to access the new offering directly through AMP's North platform.

It will also be made available to self-licensed practices through Jigsaw Advice Solutions, AMP Advice's dedicated service for independent financial advisers and self-licensees.

AMP group executive, advice Matt Lawler said he was excited to launch a unique entry point into managed accounts for advice practices.

"Through this innovative new offer, AMP-aligned practices as well as smaller eligible practices through Jigsaw will be able to create tailored, high-quality investment portfolios for their clients which are governed, managed and administered by world class asset managers utilising world class tech," Lawler said.

"We recognise the value managed portfolios are providing advisers and their clients, but that many smaller advice practices don't have the required scale to benefit from them. That's why we've partnered with BlackRock and Lonsec to pave the way forward with an industry-leading solution that addresses many of the traditional barriers to adoption - including personalisation, incumbency, and scale."

BlackRock Australasia head of multi-asset investment strategy Katie Petering said BlackRock was excited to work with AMP and Lonsec to build a new model portfolio solution to enhance how AMP and North serves advisers.

"By drawing on the breadth of our global platform, Australia will be the first market outside of the US to benefit from BlackRock's global model portfolio customisation technology," Petering said.

"This reinforces our commitment to continuously look for ways to introduce innovation in a sophisticated market like Australia, with the primary goal of democratising access to model portfolios for a broader base of advice practices."

