Franklin Templeton to build advanced financial AI platform

Franklin Templeton announced it is working with Microsoft to build an advanced financial AI platform.

The global investment manager said the partnership marked a significant step toward transforming the financial services industry.

The platform will use composable business applications to help Franklin Templeton rapidly embed AI in its processes and enable digital transformation at scale.

This new AI platform will be built using Microsoft Azure AI services including Azure OpenAI Service (GPT-4 model), Azure AI Search, and Azure AI Document Intelligence.

Franklin Templeton said the first potential benefit would be to improve the productivity of sales and marketing teams and to create more personalised support for their clients.

"The platform will use a multi-layer intelligence approach, where individual AI capabilities can be synchronized to create an advanced level of intelligence for our business," Franklin Templeton head of AI Deep Srivastav said.

"As we went through our early work on this, we realised how cutting edge this can be and decided to build this together."

Franklin Templeton said creating personalised experiences for financial services clients was key, but that it was difficult merge structured data with contextual financial information. It said it was aiming to merge those two things with the help of AI.

"The future of how we work with clients to best meet their desired investment outcomes will require strong technological resources," Franklin Templeton president and chief executive Jenny Johnson said.

"The newly introduced platform we are building with Microsoft marks a pivotal moment in Franklin Templeton's journey, empowering sales and marketing teams to deliver unparalleled service while simplifying information consumption for clients. We are excited to collaborate with Microsoft to bring this innovative solution to the marketplace."