Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Franklin Templeton to build advanced financial AI platform

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 MAY 2024   12:30PM

Franklin Templeton announced it is working with Microsoft to build an advanced financial AI platform.

The global investment manager said the partnership marked a significant step toward transforming the financial services industry.

The platform will use composable business applications to help Franklin Templeton rapidly embed AI in its processes and enable digital transformation at scale.

This new AI platform will be built using Microsoft Azure AI services including Azure OpenAI Service (GPT-4 model), Azure AI Search, and Azure AI Document Intelligence.

Franklin Templeton said the first potential benefit would be to improve the productivity of sales and marketing teams and to create more personalised support for their clients.

"The platform will use a multi-layer intelligence approach, where individual AI capabilities can be synchronized to create an advanced level of intelligence for our business," Franklin Templeton head of AI Deep Srivastav said.

"As we went through our early work on this, we realised how cutting edge this can be and decided to build this together."

Franklin Templeton said creating personalised experiences for financial services clients was key, but that it was difficult merge structured data with contextual financial information. It said it was aiming to merge those two things with the help of AI.

"The future of how we work with clients to best meet their desired investment outcomes will require strong technological resources," Franklin Templeton president and chief executive Jenny Johnson said.

"The newly introduced platform we are building with Microsoft marks a pivotal moment in Franklin Templeton's journey, empowering sales and marketing teams to deliver unparalleled service while simplifying information consumption for clients. We are excited to collaborate with Microsoft to bring this innovative solution to the marketplace."

Read more: Franklin TempletonMicrosoft Azure AI
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Franklin Templeton's Brandywine Global launches new fund
Finalists named in annual MAX Awards
Two new ETFs for Franklin Templeton
BlackRock faces 'stiff competition' from APAC asset managers
Global X accelerates push to leapfrog local rivals
Franklin Templeton overhauls distribution leadership
Most trustees pass Canva valuation test: APRA
IMAP names annual award winners
Franklin Templeton launches alternatives fund in Australia
Iress appoints former Pendal veteran

Editor's Choice

Mercer rolls out new corporate super plan

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
Mercer Super has launched a new corporate superannuation plan for employers of all sizes called Mercer Business Super.

Australian Retirement Trust applies new investment exclusion

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:32PM
The mega super fund has added to its list of exclusions, to come into effect from July 1.

Insignia FUM grows by $11bn, completes platform migration

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:35AM
Insignia Financial has given a quarterly business update, seeing funds under management grow 3.9% to $312.3 billion.

Former Diverger managing director joins VBP

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:52AM
David Carney is stepping back from managing Vital Business Partners (VBP), appointing Nathan Jacobsen to take over as chief executive.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert De Dominicis

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
It was during a family sojourn to the seaside town of Pescara, Italy, Rob DeDominicis first laid eyes on what would become the harbinger of his future. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach