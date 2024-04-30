Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Crescent Wealth to merge into Russell Investments

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 30 APR 2024   12:52PM

Crescent Wealth Superannuation will shut down next month; its members will be moved to the new 'Salaam' division of Russell Investments Master Trust.

Following a review by Equity Trustees, the trustee for Crescent Wealth's super fund, an agreement was made with Russell Investments Master Trust's trustee to move members to the Salaam superannuation division via a successor fund transfer.

Equity Trustees confirmed that the transfer of Crescent Wealth's members to Salaam is in their "best financial interests," after completing due diligence.

Equity Trustees assured that the investment options in Salaam will continue to comply with Islamic principles and screening processes, with a focus on ethical and socially responsible investing.

However, although the investments may have a comparable asset allocation and risk profile, particularly in terms of growth and defensive assets, they won't be identical.

Salaam will introduce three new superannuation strategies, alongside a pension product and a home-finance offering. Additionally, a range of products including SMSF property finance, a Hajj savings fund, an educational fund for schools, and a Janazah (funeral) fund are scheduled for release in the latter half of 2024.

Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine said that Salaam's superannuation offerings are designed to help current and future members meet their financial objectives within the framework of Islamic ethical and fairness principles.

"Salaam will increase our appeal to a broader range of members looking to have additional wealth creation products, other than their superannuation, invested in a Shariah-compliant manner," he said.

The need for Crescent Wealth's merger into Russell Investments was evident following a recent Member Outcomes Assessment by Equity Trustees. It revealed that Crescent Wealth's fees and costs are impacting member returns, saying they "aren't appropriate having regard to their financial interests," and net returns "aren't consistent with market rates," indicative of poor performance.

Scale was also pinpointed as an issue; with total member assets of $419 million and just under 12,000 members, the fund was operating from a relatively small base and had not achieved a desired size.

"With this in mind, we believe that the fund is sub-scale...," Equity Trustees said.

Interestingly, assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones showed his support for Salaam, affirming the government's commitment to providing people of faith with investment options that align with their beliefs.

"We've been working with Crescent Wealth and other faith leaders throughout the investment community to ensure we've got our settings right and committed to continuing to do that," he said.

Last year, Crescent Wealth's superannuation performance test results were disapointing, with three out of four investment products failing.

A spokesperson from the fund later criticised the test, arguing that it doesn't consider personal investment decisions based on values and beliefs.

"While we are disappointed by the outcome, we remain focused on making Shariah-compliant investment decisions for the benefit of our members and promoting their best financial interests for the long-term," Crescent Wealth said.

Read more: Crescent WealthSuperannuationEquity TrusteesRussell Investments Master TrustIslamic financeStephen JonesSuper fundTalal Yassine
