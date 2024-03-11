Newspaper icon
Experts issue warning over AI washing

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 11 MAR 2024   12:26PM

Artificial intelligence (AI) is perhaps the most transformative technology since the advent of the internet, poised to herald an unprecedented digital economic revolution. To appear at the precipice of the movement, some are employing deceptive tactics tantamount to AI washing, experts say.

Research from Deloitte last year indicated that generative AI would "rapidly and significantly" disrupt over a quarter of the Australian economy, impacting nearly $600 billion in economic activity, especially within professional and financial services.

Deloitte lead partner for financial services Joel Lipman said that with financial services founded on extensive datasets and complex business rules, the sector is already beginning to unlock the potential of generative AI.

"From improvements in customer onboarding and spotting patterns in fraud to data synthesis and supporting research analysts, the opportunities in a service-based industry are significant," he said.

Similarly, a recent McKinsey report claimed that generative AI adoption in financial services could fundamentally reshape employee tasks, from risk assessments and fraud detection to software development and customer service. It projects that nearly one-third of task hours could be automated by 2030.

But, as US Securities and Exchange Commission chair Gary Gensler recently highlighted, while new technologies often generate buzz, they may also give rise to false claims, possibly presaging a proliferation of AI washing - mispresenting the extent to which a product or technology solution incorporates AI.

"If a company is raising money from the public... it needs to be truthful about its use of AI," he said.

Closer to home, ASIC hasn't yet sounded the alarm on AI washing, but chair Joe Longo has voiced apprehensions regarding the adequacy of current regulations.

"ASIC will continue to act, and act early, to deter bad behaviour whenever appropriate and however caused. We're willing to test the regulatory parameters where they're unclear or where corporations seek to exploit perceived gaps," has previously said.

Holding Redlich special counsel Sarah Butler says that under the ASIC Act 2001, a corporation must not, in trade or commerce, engage in conduct concerning financial services that's misleading or deceptive.

"... AI technology can be quite complex, but the law isn't murky in the sense that if you're making a representation about the way in which your company uses AI, it must be true," she says.

Regulatory Guide 234 also mandates that businesses promoting financial products and services must avoid any misleading or deceptive tactics. Firms that fail to comply and engage in such misleading conduct are at risk of enforcement actions from ASIC, as has been warned previously.

The concept of AI, much like environmental terminology, encompasses a wide range of meanings. Just as labeling something 'green' can imply various environmental claims, referring to the use of AI can denote a multitude of applications. As such, it's crucial to articulate what is meant by using AI, clarifying its application, and considering potential risks, Butler adds.

Notwithstanding this, Finura joint managing director Peter Worn says several companies still cavalierly use the term AI to signal a growth strategy to investors, often lacking genuine substance behind the claim. He says it's a burgeoning tactic to "throw investors off the scent" of potential vulnerability.

Worn also observes that financial advisers and wealth management firms are falling prey to trickery from shoddy vendors presenting themselves as possessing AI capabilities. In reality, these firms rely on widely accessible tools, such as Chat GPT, merely rebranding them as their innovations and imposing exorbitant fees for software that could be more economically sourced elsewhere.

"No one has developed a purpose-built AI specifically for wealth management from scratch. While some claim to be in the process, often utilising a limited dataset from a client to generate a comprehensive Statement of Advice, these instances typically do not involve pure AI," he explains.

As such, he warns that given the complexity, private investors should be cautious about entering this space unless they have relevant expertise. Professional fund managers and venture capital firms are better placed as they often employ AI specialists for technical evaluations. fs

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

