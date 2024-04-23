JANA appoints new director of client development

JANA Investment Advisers has announced the appointment of Habib Chebli as director, client development.

Chebli will be based in Melbourne and will be responsible for relationships with wholesale and institutional clients.

He will be focused on enhancing JANA's presence and forming relationships with non-profits, endowments, and wealth practices in Australia.

JANA said Chebli is a seasoned investment professional with more than 20 years of experience across a wide range of asset classes and financial services solutions.

Prior to this appointment, Chebli was a senior business development manager and relationships manager at APSEC Funds Management.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of Habib, who will further support JANA's growth across NFPs and wealth practices," JANA head of client development Sai Srinivasan said.

"We are finding a broader range of clients seeking institutional quality advice and access to unique investment opportunities. With our strong advisory credentials and market leading investment trusts, we're well-positioned to assist clients achieve their investment outcome objectives."

Chebli commenced his new role at JANA on 17 April 2024 reporting into Srinivasan.

"The breadth of services JANA provides is impressive, including their ability to provide bespoke managed account offerings," Chebli said.

"The industry's ever-evolving challenges demand dynamic solutions and I look forward to sharing my insights and building enduring relationships to support JANA's clients."