Regulatory

ASIC consults on misconduct reporting rules

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 12 APR 2024   12:42PM

ASIC has released a consultation paper seeking feedback on updated regulatory guidelines for external administrators and controllers when reporting and lodging statutory reports about alleged misconduct.

The proposed updates to Regulatory Guide 16 External administrators and controllers: Reporting of possible offences and misconduct (RG16) seeks to clarify ASIC's expectations for compliance with reporting obligations.

The consultation is in response to feedback from industry associations, professional bodies, and the Parliamentary Joint Committee's recent recommendation on statutory reporting obligations, which advocated for a comprehensive review to assess if the current reporting requirements for insolvency practitioners "best serve" the integrity, efficiency, and efficacy of the corporate insolvency framework.

"Based on our regulatory experience, we have observed that some external administrators and controllers are undertaking extensive investigations and incurring significant costs in completing the initial statutory report. We consider this to generally be unnecessary and that available funds could be applied in other ways (including as distributions to creditors and members)," ASIC said.

"We are seeking to provide clarity that based on our regulatory experience in most cases, the effort and costs associated with undertaking further investigations and preparing a supplementary statutory report isn't required."

ASIC said the reporting obligations are an important "front line" information source for it to monitor possible misconduct.

For example, the regulator said it uses information from some of the reports received to monitor 'phoenix' behaviour - when a new company, for little or no value, continues the business of an existing company that has been liquidated or otherwise abandoned to avoid paying outstanding debts.

ASIC has set a deadline for public feedback on the proposed updates to RG16 by June 6.

