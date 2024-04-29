Antipodes acquires boutique manager

Antipodes acquires boutique managerBY KARREN VERGARA | MONDAY, 29 APR 2024 12:49PM
Read more: Antipodes, Premium China Fund, Premium Asia Funds Management, Jonathan Wu, Simon Wu
Antipodes has acquired a fund manager specialising in Asian equity and fixed income strategies that has about $170 million in assets under management.
Premium Asia Funds Management is now part of Antipodes' stable, transferring three strategies to the $10 billion investment manager.
As of April 22, investment management and distribution responsibilities of the three funds - Premium Asia Fund, Premium Asia Income Fund, Premium China Fund, Premium Asia Fund New Zealand Investors, Premium Asia Income Fund - New Zealand Investors, Premium China Fund - New Zealand Investors - transitioned to Antipodes.
The funds have been rebadged under the Antipodes name as it adds to its $1.5 billion emerging markets and Asia-focused strategies. The underlying investment objectives of the funds remain largely the same.
Premium Asia Funds Management (which was previously known as Premium China Funds Management) said it determined that its funds and investors will "be best served by partnering with a firm with larger scale and resources."
Premium said it chose to partner with Antipodes "given its significant resources and expertise in managing Asian equities" and with its support and expertise, it believes the funds will "successfully grow and deliver even greater value to investors in the future."
Premium Asia Funds Management head of distribution and operations, and chief investment specialist Jonathan Wu has taken on the role of investment director for Asia at Antipodes.
Wu co-founded the firm in 2005 with his veteran financial planner father Simon after seeing demand from Chinese-Australian clients about access to their homeland's investment markets.
In response, they set up the Premium China Fund, a managed investment scheme which invests in companies listed in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Taiwan, among others.
Related News
Editor's Choice
ASIC hits back at parliament: 'Simply not realistic'
The risks and opportunities in advice: SIAA
AMP Advice partners with BlackRock and Lonsec
Succession planning troubles family offices: J.P. Morgan
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Fiona Mann
BRIGHTER SUPER