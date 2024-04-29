Antipodes acquires boutique manager

Antipodes has acquired a fund manager specialising in Asian equity and fixed income strategies that has about $170 million in assets under management.

Premium Asia Funds Management is now part of Antipodes' stable, transferring three strategies to the $10 billion investment manager.

As of April 22, investment management and distribution responsibilities of the three funds - Premium Asia Fund, Premium Asia Income Fund, Premium China Fund, Premium Asia Fund New Zealand Investors, Premium Asia Income Fund - New Zealand Investors, Premium China Fund - New Zealand Investors - transitioned to Antipodes.

The funds have been rebadged under the Antipodes name as it adds to its $1.5 billion emerging markets and Asia-focused strategies. The underlying investment objectives of the funds remain largely the same.

Premium Asia Funds Management (which was previously known as Premium China Funds Management) said it determined that its funds and investors will "be best served by partnering with a firm with larger scale and resources."

Premium said it chose to partner with Antipodes "given its significant resources and expertise in managing Asian equities" and with its support and expertise, it believes the funds will "successfully grow and deliver even greater value to investors in the future."

Premium Asia Funds Management head of distribution and operations, and chief investment specialist Jonathan Wu has taken on the role of investment director for Asia at Antipodes.

Wu co-founded the firm in 2005 with his veteran financial planner father Simon after seeing demand from Chinese-Australian clients about access to their homeland's investment markets.

In response, they set up the Premium China Fund, a managed investment scheme which invests in companies listed in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Taiwan, among others.