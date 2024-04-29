ClearBridge launches first local global equity fund

ClearBridge Investments has launched its first global equity strategy in Australia as it looks to introduce more in the future.

The ClearBridge Global Growth Fund invests in 60 to 100 growth companies and aims to deliver above-market returns.

The fund tracks the MSCI AC World (Net) (AUD) Index and invests namely in the technology, financials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, industrials, consumer staples, and materials sectors.

It currently has large holdings in Microsoft Corp, Amazon, Eli Lilly and Company, Apple, and Nvidia.

The fund first launched in the US and has been in operation since 2012.

It has returned 15.3% over 10 years versus the index's 12.5%. It requires a minimum initial investment amount of $20,000.

New York-based ClearBridge head of global growth Elisa Mazen is one of the portfolio managers overseeing the strategy. She works alongside managing director and portfolio manager Michael Testorf and portfolio manager Pawel Wroblewski.

Mazen said the team focuses on investment thesis, valuation, risk assessment, as well as ESG factors, to select high-quality businesses, with sustainable growth characteristics trading at a discount.

"We then diversify the portfolio along a spectrum of growth which allows us to perform in a variety of market regimes," she said.

ClearBridge Investments head of APAC business development Matt Bushby said the launch of the fund marks the next stage of growth strategy for Australian investors, flagging that the fund manager is potentially looking at opportunities to launch other global equity strategies in the future.

"We believe that increased volatility over the past few years as economies experienced higher inflation and the end of ultra-low interest rates, combined with the increased concentration risk in global equity indices, is driving financial advisers and investors to rethink their growth-equity allocations," Bushby said.

"Increasingly investors are seeking consistency that can anchor their growth allocations through different market environments to compound over the longer term."