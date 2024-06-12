Most in-demand skills for financial services workers

Recruitment at all levels across most categories in the financial services industry has been lacklustre over the 2023/24 year, but there are some skills highly in demand, according to new data from Perceptor.

The one exception has been insurance, which has continued to thrive, a trend that has persisted since COVID-19.

Recruitment in insurance has mainly focused on mid-to-senior roles in customer experience and personalisation, driven by better digital practices, newer technologies, and more robust customer data and insights.

In-demand skillsets include those related to digital transformation, driving demand for marketers with expertise in digital marketing, data analytics, and emerging technologies such as AI.

"Organisations with refocused customer-centric strategies will continue prioritising customer experience initiatives, requiring marketers to leverage data-driven insights to deliver personalised and seamless customer journeys. Content will remain invaluable," Perceptor director Richard Baker said.

Baker said superannuation and the broader wealth management sector have been steady but subdued, with many organisations experiencing leadership changes due to mergers, consolidation, and acquisitions.

"These member funds are still focused on improving retention levels and digital transformation, driving demand for marketers with expertise in digital marketing, data analytics, and emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning," he said.

"Wealth management firms continue to focus on the regulatory landscape, and smaller practices being acquired has stifled growth and recruitment. Funds management recruitment has been stable, with hires mostly limited to replacing staff who have left."

Baker added that recruitment in the fintech market has been minimal as smaller players and disruptors have been squeezed by limited capital and competition from larger players.

"Despite these challenges, we are optimistic that 2024/2025 will be busier. Big organisations are leaner and fitter and will likely accelerate their efforts to grow market share," he said.

"Second and third-tier businesses will also step up their hiring as consumer and business confidence improves."

Highest paid positions

Salaries have been in line with or better than inflation, with around 4% increases on base salaries and bonuses have been paid on target, according to the data.

Baker said that trend is expected to continue over the next year, however he warned that continued patience will be required for candidates at the $300,000+ salary level who are actively looking for their next role.

Those at the C-suite level are making anywhere between $300,000 to $750,000 per annum, excluding bonuses.

Those in senior management and mid-level roles should expect a salary of around $150,000 to $300,000, excluding bonuses.