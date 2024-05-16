CFA Society Australia launches

CFA Society Australia has officially launched, with the aim to giving a stronger voice to Australian CFA charterholders while raising the recognition of the CFA credential in Australia.

CFA Society Australia chief executive Lisa Carroll said the transition to the CFA Society Australia from CFA Society Sydney, CFA Society Melbourne, and CFA Society Perth, will bring together over 3500 investment professionals under one community, giving them one combined voice.

"We are uniting over 3500 CFA charterholders across Australia and 5000 CFA Program candidates under one brand, CFA Society Australia, making us one of the largest professional societies in the Asia Pacific region," Carroll said.

"This is a powerful step towards empowering our members who are committed to the highest standards of professionalism in the Australian investment industry."

Carroll said bringing the societies together under one brand will raise recognition of the CFA designation and strengthen the professional standing of its members.

"Our members will benefit from a more extensive network nationally and globally. At the same time, we are better positioned to enhance the efficiency of delivering member services across Australia, while retaining the community spirit in each of our chapters in Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney," she said.

CFA Society chair and Qantas Super chief executive Michael Clancy said the transition to CFA Society Australia presents a significant opportunity to strengthen and grow the investment profession in Australia.

"The change will enable us to engage with employers, government and regulators nationally, while continuing to provide member services which are tailored to each geography we serve," Clancy said.

CFA president and chief executive of the CFA Institute Margaret Franklin said the new organisation will better serve CFA charterholders and the public interest.

"CFA Society Australia can more effectively create thought leadership, support the growth and reputation of the CFA charter and forge institutional partnerships with far reaching benefits," Franklin said.

"The organisation can also influence policy markets, promote the adoption of industry standards and share regional and global content for the benefit of its members."