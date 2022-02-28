Biggest ever super merger completes

Australia's largest ever merger between two super funds has seen the $130 billion QSuper and $97 billion Sunsuper merge to create Australian Retirement Trust.

Australian Retirement Trust (ART) now has $230 billion in funds under management, making it the second largest super fund in the country, behind AustralianSuper.

The merged fund has approximately two million members and 2500 employees.

ART has committed to reducing fees from 1 July 2022, with ART Super Savings account members to see their admin fees cut from $1.50 to $1.20 per week, and ART QSuper account members see theirs cut from 0.16% to 0.15% per annum (subject to final board approval).

The merger is the first "merger of equals" the industry has seen. Sunsuper was the fifth largest super fund by FUM and third largest by member numbers, and QSuper was third largest by FUM and 13th largest by member numbers.

ART chief investment officer Ian Patrick told Financial Standard that QSuper and Sunsuper already shared some fundamental investment approaches.

"Unlisted assets have been a core part of both portfolios and the other thing that has been central to both portfolios is a belief that you don't pay for active management where you believe it's hard to extract skill, because then you are paying for index-like returns," he explained.

"So, we've had fairly substantial passive in our equities holdings and QSuper has been almost exclusively passive."

The funds also share having lifecycle strategies in their MySuper options, driven by a belief that risk profile should be adjusted with member age.

With new scale, Patrick expects ART will be able to have more influence over private market deals.

"On face value, you can write a cheque for at least one and a half times more than you could have before. That gives you more control in the deal than you would have had before. You can influence terms in the deal much more effectively, you can probably extract an additional board seat - that control and being central to the business plan of an asset like that, allows us to hopefully unlock that little bit extra value for members," Patrick said.

QSuper has its own capital markets desk, doing its own trading in derivatives markets to rebalance portfolios and hedge currencies. Sunsuper, Patrick said, doesn't have this capability and there could be enhanced savings for members by having an in-house capital markets desk.

QSuper and Sunsuper currently have different custodians, Northern Trust and State Street respectively. Patrick said the fund will rationalise to a single custodian, but warned that tender process may take some time.

Patrick said there won't be too many changes within the investment teams during the early stages of the merger. Different strategies for the government division of QSuper and the public offer part of the fund will remain, meaning that much of the investment team will continue working as they were.

However, teams will be harmonised and drawn from both funds across all asset classes.

"One exciting thing is we don't have that much overlap in terms of people we rely on to help us source deals, our primary partners for private equity and infrastructure. So, it doesn't mean our funnel remains the same size, but we have to push twice as much money through the funnel," Patrick said.

Now that ART is the second largest fund behind AustralianSuper, it remains to be seen whether it will follow in the footsteps of AustralianSuper in terms of investment strategy - namely, focussing on internalisation and opening international offices.

Patrick said that with two Australian offices in operation, he thinks an international office would be the most sensible next step for the fund if it were to expand locations - though no firm plans are in place.

But Patrick doesn't think that internalisation is the next natural evolution for the fund.

"You internalise to drive down the cost and you do it for control reason... I am a believer that the cost equation comes with the question can you, on a substantial basis, deliver as good returns as you would have with an external manager? There are a number of circumstances where I'm not convinced of that," he said.