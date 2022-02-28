NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Biggest ever super merger completes

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 28 FEB 2022   11:33AM

Australia's largest ever merger between two super funds has seen the $130 billion QSuper and $97 billion Sunsuper merge to create Australian Retirement Trust.

Australian Retirement Trust (ART) now has $230 billion in funds under management, making it the second largest super fund in the country, behind AustralianSuper.

The merged fund has approximately two million members and 2500 employees.

ART has committed to reducing fees from 1 July 2022, with ART Super Savings account members to see their admin fees cut from $1.50 to $1.20 per week, and ART QSuper account members see theirs cut from 0.16% to 0.15% per annum (subject to final board approval).

The merger is the first "merger of equals" the industry has seen. Sunsuper was the fifth largest super fund by FUM and third largest by member numbers, and QSuper was third largest by FUM and 13th largest by member numbers.

ART chief investment officer Ian Patrick told Financial Standard that QSuper and Sunsuper already shared some fundamental investment approaches.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

"Unlisted assets have been a core part of both portfolios and the other thing that has been central to both portfolios is a belief that you don't pay for active management where you believe it's hard to extract skill, because then you are paying for index-like returns," he explained.

"So, we've had fairly substantial passive in our equities holdings and QSuper has been almost exclusively passive."

The funds also share having lifecycle strategies in their MySuper options, driven by a belief that risk profile should be adjusted with member age.

With new scale, Patrick expects ART will be able to have more influence over private market deals.

"On face value, you can write a cheque for at least one and a half times more than you could have before. That gives you more control in the deal than you would have had before. You can influence terms in the deal much more effectively, you can probably extract an additional board seat - that control and being central to the business plan of an asset like that, allows us to hopefully unlock that little bit extra value for members," Patrick said.

QSuper has its own capital markets desk, doing its own trading in derivatives markets to rebalance portfolios and hedge currencies. Sunsuper, Patrick said, doesn't have this capability and there could be enhanced savings for members by having an in-house capital markets desk.

QSuper and Sunsuper currently have different custodians, Northern Trust and State Street respectively. Patrick said the fund will rationalise to a single custodian, but warned that tender process may take some time.

Patrick said there won't be too many changes within the investment teams during the early stages of the merger. Different strategies for the government division of QSuper and the public offer part of the fund will remain, meaning that much of the investment team will continue working as they were.

However, teams will be harmonised and drawn from both funds across all asset classes.

"One exciting thing is we don't have that much overlap in terms of people we rely on to help us source deals, our primary partners for private equity and infrastructure. So, it doesn't mean our funnel remains the same size, but we have to push twice as much money through the funnel," Patrick said.

Now that ART is the second largest fund behind AustralianSuper, it remains to be seen whether it will follow in the footsteps of AustralianSuper in terms of investment strategy - namely, focussing on internalisation and opening international offices.

Patrick said that with two Australian offices in operation, he thinks an international office would be the most sensible next step for the fund if it were to expand locations - though no firm plans are in place.

But Patrick doesn't think that internalisation is the next natural evolution for the fund.

"You internalise to drive down the cost and you do it for control reason... I am a believer that the cost equation comes with the question can you, on a substantial basis, deliver as good returns as you would have with an external manager? There are a number of circumstances where I'm not convinced of that," he said.

Read more: ARTQSuperSunsuperAustralian Retirement TrustAustralianSuperIan PatrickNorthern TrustState Street
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Vanguard move a win for SSGA, BlackRock
Rainy day funds probed
Hostplus hits members with new fee
UniSuper adds three executives
Hejaz adds sales director
AustralianSuper hires for UK leadership
AustralianSuper to grow external mandates, hires
Nucleus Wealth adds director
AustralianSuper appoints retirement solutions lead
AustralianSuper appoints to advisory team

Editor's Choice

ASIC consults on FSCP sittings

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC is seeking feedback on how and when the Financial Services and Credit Panel should convene when addressing financial adviser misconduct.

Pendal appoints portfolio manager

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pendal has appointed a new portfolio manager to its Australian midcap fund as Andrew Waddington prepares to retire.

Australia confirms economic sanctions against Russia

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Australian government has confirmed its economic measures against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Hejaz adds sales director

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Citing an increase in demand for Sharia-compliant investment products, Hejaz Financial has appointed a sales director from LUCRF Super.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Camilla Love

MANAGING DIRECTOR
EINVEST AUSTRALIA
After spending an illustrious career at Perennial Partners, Camilla Love was tasked with her toughest gig yet - founding its subsidiary, eInvest. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.