The risks and opportunities in advice: SIAA

This year's Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association (SIAA) Conference will take a deep dive into how major financial advice reforms will impact superannuation funds and how they are preparing to help Australians particularly retirees access advice.

The 2024 SIAA Conference, themed Adapt. Innovate. Thrive, will be held at the Melbourne Grand Hyatt on May 14 and 15, and will hear from an array of superannuation, financial advice, investments, and legal experts.

UniSuper head of advice and education Andrew Gregory, who will be taking part in a panel Financial advice reform: risks and opportunities, told Financial Standard that the $135 billion super fund with 647,000 members is conscious of the wave of Australians that will move into retirement over the next 10 years and the significance of how their assets will be managed.

"We know that super funds should be providing more advice. Our view is that super funds have got a role to play because our members don't think about financial advice like a policymaker or financial services firm does," he said.

"They have a simple question, and that simple question has a complex answer. We can play a role to help with education, guidance, and advice to navigate those pivotal moments in their in their lives."

Legislation containing the first tranche of the financial advice reforms that promise to reduce red tape was introduced in parliament on March 27.

The first stage includes streamlining ongoing fee renewal and consent requirements, including removing the requirement to provide a fee disclosure statement.

Gregory oversees a team of 165 advice professionals nationally and has plans to recruit more members.

"We are committed to that proposition of help, guidance, and advice. It's central to the retirement proposition of the fund. We've got the strategy, the scale, and a very unique commitment to advice, which puts us very well placed for our members to provide an exceptional service for the long term," he said.

Part of the broader reforms propose creating a new class of financial advisers called "Qualified Advisers" (QAs) who will not be financially incentivised. Many believe that super funds will have a leg up over life insurers and banks once financial advice expands to other service providers.

"We're very supportive of the reforms. We've been working closely with Treasury in their roundtables to provide guidance in the drafting. We're keen for things to move forward. But we're also aware that these things are complex, and they take time," Gregory said.

"With this reform, we know that we can give effect to a much larger proportion of the membership that are in need of financial advice and willing to seek advice through their super funds. Once that opportunity is there for us, we're ready to go. We're very well placed as a super fund to make the most of these legislative reforms for our membership."

The panel will also feature Euroz Hartleys head of advice Amanda Boyce and Ashurst partner Jonathan Gordon. It will be moderated by Andrew Bird, head of advice at JBWere.