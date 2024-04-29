Future Fund posts 10.1% annual return, surpassing benchmark

The Future Fund has reported a one-year return of 10.1%, exceeding its target benchmark of 7.6%, as its total assets under management reached a record $223.4 billion.

So far, this financial year, the sovereign wealth fund has posted an 8.3% return, with investment gains of $11.5 billion added in the March quarter.

Future Fund chief executive Raphael Arndt said the global economy is in "good shape," better than expected from last year, largely due to the strength of the US economy and the adjustments of consumers and business to higher inflation and interest rates.

"Markets have priced in this economic resilience and expectations of several rate cuts in Australia and the US before year end. But as we have been saying for some time, inflation remains sticky and while it remains above central bank targets the risk is that rates will be held higher for longer," he said.

"In addition, geopolitical risk is elevated by conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine and is expected to remain so for some time. Any increase in conflicts risks adding further to inflationary pressures.

"Investors need to be alert to these dangers and retain the flexibility to respond quickly."

In response, the Future Fund is positioned at a neutral risk setting as it pursues opportunities to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Future Fund chief investment officer Ben Samild said conditions for risk assets continued to be favourable through the quarter, with growth and inflation stronger than had been expected, and that over the past year the fund has increased risk exposure to take advantage of these conditions.

"We continued to add to credit investments as the persistence of higher growth and rates makes for attractive risk-adjusted long-term returns from this sector," he said.

"We are conscious of the potential for a significant deterioration marked by conflict, geostrategic competition, and supply issues. Our activities have focused on ensuring the resilience of the portfolio to a range of scenarios while continuing to seek positive long-term returns."