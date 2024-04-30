Succession planning troubles family offices: J.P. Morgan

Global family offices remain deeply concerned about how to prepare the next generation to inherit a vast fortune as almost 30% do not have a structured approach to help them, a new study from J.P. Morgan reveals.

The majority (70%) of participants that have a combined US$1.4 billion net worth in J.P. Morgan Private Bank's inaugural 2024 Global family office report cite succession planning as a top priority.

Out of the 190 global family offices canvassed, of which 144 were based in the US, some 40% want the family's entrepreneurial legacy to continue. However, only two thirds have a proper governance structure to facilitate the succession plan.

The strategies in how family offices prepare the next generation vary as the definition of "legacy" also vary. Common among them is leaving a financial legacy for the family; continuation of the family business, if applicable; philanthropic, social, and environmental impact; and standing or legacy within the community.

"In the US, respondents noted that philanthropy is the primary method to engage the next generation, with a third also requiring external professional experience," the study found.

"Internationally, family offices claim that involvement in the family business is most common, often coupled with external work experience and capital for entrepreneurial ventures."

In terms of operations, family offices are focused on managing costs, and recruiting and retaining top talent.

The average family office costs US$3.2 million per year to operate. Large family offices with US$1 billion or more in assets under supervision (AUS) incur US$6.1 million annually to keep running.

One quarter have been exposed to a cybersecurity breach or financial fraud. Many say they need to toughen their cybersecurity measures, yet one in five do not have proper controls in place.

As for investments, family offices are diversifying their portfolios as nearly 80% work with external investment advisers.

About 40% of small and midsize family offices with AUS between US$50 million and US$999 million outsource investment management to some extent.

Nearly 50% of portfolios invest in alternatives that target an 11% return with the majority (86%) allocated to private equity. Infrastructure is the least favoured (9%).

"This represents a shift we are seeing among many family offices, where greater portions of their allocations are able to take illiquidity risk, in order to achieve greater potential long-term returns," the report said.

"Despite healthy allocations to alternatives, family offices are still consistently building out core, liquid portfolios with an average public equity allocation of 26%, and an average fixed income and cash allocation of 20%. Cash allocations still appear relatively high relative to history."

While they do employ robust investment teams, the ultimate decision maker is typically one single family member for half of the respondents. This is more evident in US family offices (56%) compared to international ones (26%).