Brighter Super to close socially responsible options

Brighter Super is shuttering both of its responsible investment options, saying it is in the best interests of members. It comes as the fund streamlines its investment menu to offer just one set of options.

Following a review of its investment options, Brighter Super has decided to offer a single menu of investment options from May 31. It currently offers 32 different investment options, having run two separate sets of options since its merger with Suncorp Super.

The fund said the decision is in line with its commitment to "improve our service offer and reduce costs."

Following the review, Brighter Super decided to close its two socially responsible options.

The number of members in the Socially Responsible and Socially Responsible Australian Shares options has been declining and the performance of these options has not met expectations, the fund said, adding it is in members' best interests that the options be closed.

In the 12 months to March end, the Socially Responsible product returned 11.1%, according to Rainmaker Information figures. The median return for ESG investment options was 10.9%, seeing the product ranked 17th. Over three years, it's returned 7.9%, ranking 4th among like options where the median return was 6%.

About 1490 members are invested in the option with a total of $131.8 million in assets; they're charged 0.45% in investment fees and costs plus 0.04% in transaction costs.

Meantime, for the year to March end, the Socially Responsible Australian Shares option returned 14.9% against the median return of 10.9%. Over three years it returned 6.9%, when the median was 6%, and over five, seven and 10 years its performance has hovered above 7%, in line with the median.

However, it is one of the fund's most expensive offerings, with investment fees and costs of 0.73% plus transaction costs of 0.05%. It currently has about 1170 members invested and $117.2 million in funds under management.

"Brighter Super has recently made the decision to ensure that we consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, and in particular governance of carbon emissions, across all our investment options," it added.

"More generally, we are increasing our advocacy with companies regarding their own contributions in this space. This is a positive step forward for Brighter Super."

The fund is also closing the existing Brighter Super Growth, Balanced, Conservative Balanced, Stable, and International Shares options, again saying this was determined to be in the best interests of members. The names of these closing options will be transitioned to continuing options. For example, for the existing Growth option that is closing, members will be transferred into the Multi-Manager High Growth Fund which will in turn be renamed Growth.

As a result of the changes, members will see immediate investment fee and cost reductions across some of the remaining options, Brighter Super said.

The biggest saving will be seen on the Property option, which is reducing by 0.34%. The lowest saving will flow to those members in the Indexed Balanced option, being a reduction of 0.01%. The MySuper option's investment fees and costs are going down 0.02% to a total of 0.74%.

Brighter Super said it plans to further reduce fees in January 2025.

Following the changes, Brighter Super will still offer some 25 investment options to members.

This is the second time in two years that it has "simplified" its menu, having done so in 2022 after the merger with Energy Super.