Investment

Plenary Group sells 49% stake to ADQ

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 29 APR 2024   12:47PM

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ has acquired a 49% stake in Plenary Group as it marks its first investment in an Australian company.

ADQ will inject funds into the $32 billion public infrastructure investor, developer, and manager as the latter ramps up its expansion in Australia, the Middle East, Asia, the UK, and Europe.

Founded in 2004 by John O'Rourke, Ray Wilson, Paul Oppenheim, and Jim Cox, Sydney-based Plenary will remain majority owned and controlled by its Australian founders and senior management team.

The partnership will see Plenary and ADQ establish a co-development and investment platform that focuses on public and social infrastructure opportunities in places that include the Gulf region, Middle East, and Central Asia.

Plenary expanded to the Middle East in 2022, winning mandates that included the Zayed City Schools project.

As part of the deal, ADQ will acquire shares from existing Plenary shareholders, including all those owned by Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ).

CDPQ has invested more than $500 million in several Plenary projects since 2012. It acquired a 20% stake in Plenary in 2016.

CDPQ will continue to be invested and involved in a range of Plenary's Australian assets and support new projects. It also remains the majority shareholder (90%) of Plenary Americas.

ADQ deputy group chief executive Hamad Al Hammadi said: "This collaboration, marking our inaugural venture in Australia, underscores ADQ's commitment to developing partnerships that complement our investment strategy, which aims to create long-term value and generate sustainable financial returns."

"We are confident that our partnership in Plenary will unlock significant opportunities to contribute to the development of state-of-the-art infrastructure assets, boosting economic growth and social welfare in the target geographies."

O'Rourke said ADQ enjoys a leading position in the Middle East region and on a global scale with an impressive portfolio of infrastructure assets.

"Critical to our partnership, ADQ has a clear mandate to support the further development and operation of public infrastructure in partnership with us. We are confident that this partnership will allow us to seize new opportunities and establish ourselves as a leader in our growth markets," O'Rourke said.

