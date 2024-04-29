Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

The funds delivering up to 30% returns: Mercer

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 29 APR 2024   11:25AM

Mercer's investment performance charts have revealed which Australian funds are giving investors the biggest returns, with some delivering over 30%.

ECP Asset Management's All Cap fund was the top performer, delivering a massive 32% annual return, before fees.

QVG's Long Short Fund wasn't far behind, delivering a 31.8% annual return. In third place was Smallco's Broadcap fund with a 30.3% return.

The three top funds more than doubled the 14.4% return offered by the ASX200 index.

The other funds to make the top 10 were Selector's High Conviction Equity Fund (27.3%), Glenmore's Australian Equities Fund (26.7%), Hyperion's Australians Growth Fund (24.5%), First Sentier's Australian Equities Concentrated Fund (23.4%), First Sentier's Australian Equities Large Cap Fund (23.3%), Regal's Australian's Long Short Equity Fun (22.4%) and Platypus' Australian Equities Fund (22.1%).

Mercer head of equities, Pacific, Shannon Reilly said despite these over-performers, Australian equities underperformed global equities over the quarter.

"The February reporting season was the key event investors focused on over the period, Results were mixed across sectors but overall seemed to suggest ongoing economic resilience in the economy," Reilly said.

"The modestly positive return we saw from the ASX300 over February masks the significant performance dispersion across companies during the February reporting season.

"Companies that beat estimates rallied strongly on the day of results, while companies with misses sold off aggressively."

Reilly said most active managers outperformed the index in the March quarter, with the median manager delivering gross returns of 6%.

"There was no clear style leadership when looking at the top performing managers in the quarter. This suggests external factors such as interest rate expectations or inflation worries were less influential on relative performance than company selection," she said.

"Over the three-year period, leadership across the Australian equity active manager universe has again been mixed, with valuation-sensitive strategies maintaining a slight advantage to their growth-oriented peers."

Read more: MercerFirst SentierECP Asset ManagementGlenmoreHyperionQVGRegalSelectorSmallco
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

GQG and Magellan see FUM growth
Investment managers embracing AI: Mercer
QMV Legal folds, managing partner to launch new firm
Deloitte eyes more mergers and product innovation
Half of super funds to close in coming decade: Mercer
Coalition's super for housing scheme slammed
Copia seals distribution partnership
Mergers a boon for super member growth
Novigi completes QMV Solutions deal
Hyperion leads as top Australian shares fund manager: Mercer

Editor's Choice

ASIC hits back at parliament: 'Simply not realistic'

ELIZA BAVIN
The financial regulator has hit back at suggestions it isn't doing enough to deal with community complaints.

The risks and opportunities in advice: SIAA

KARREN VERGARA
This year's Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association (SIAA) Conference will take a deep dive into how major financial advice reforms will impact superannuation funds and how they are preparing to help Australians particularly retirees access advice.

AMP Advice partners with BlackRock and Lonsec

ELIZA BAVIN
Through the partnership, AMP Advice will introduce a new category of tailored managed portfolio solutions.

Succession planning troubles family offices: J.P. Morgan

KARREN VERGARA
Global family offices remain deeply concerned about how to prepare the next generation to inherit a vast fortune as almost 30% do not have a structured approach to help them, a new study from J.P. Morgan reveals.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach