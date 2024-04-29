The funds delivering up to 30% returns: Mercer

Mercer's investment performance charts have revealed which Australian funds are giving investors the biggest returns, with some delivering over 30%.

ECP Asset Management's All Cap fund was the top performer, delivering a massive 32% annual return, before fees.

QVG's Long Short Fund wasn't far behind, delivering a 31.8% annual return. In third place was Smallco's Broadcap fund with a 30.3% return.

The three top funds more than doubled the 14.4% return offered by the ASX200 index.

The other funds to make the top 10 were Selector's High Conviction Equity Fund (27.3%), Glenmore's Australian Equities Fund (26.7%), Hyperion's Australians Growth Fund (24.5%), First Sentier's Australian Equities Concentrated Fund (23.4%), First Sentier's Australian Equities Large Cap Fund (23.3%), Regal's Australian's Long Short Equity Fun (22.4%) and Platypus' Australian Equities Fund (22.1%).

Mercer head of equities, Pacific, Shannon Reilly said despite these over-performers, Australian equities underperformed global equities over the quarter.

"The February reporting season was the key event investors focused on over the period, Results were mixed across sectors but overall seemed to suggest ongoing economic resilience in the economy," Reilly said.

"The modestly positive return we saw from the ASX300 over February masks the significant performance dispersion across companies during the February reporting season.

"Companies that beat estimates rallied strongly on the day of results, while companies with misses sold off aggressively."

Reilly said most active managers outperformed the index in the March quarter, with the median manager delivering gross returns of 6%.

"There was no clear style leadership when looking at the top performing managers in the quarter. This suggests external factors such as interest rate expectations or inflation worries were less influential on relative performance than company selection," she said.

"Over the three-year period, leadership across the Australian equity active manager universe has again been mixed, with valuation-sensitive strategies maintaining a slight advantage to their growth-oriented peers."