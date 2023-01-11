Newspaper icon
Fin365 undertakes strategic mergers

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 JAN 2023   12:29PM

Software provider Fin365 is enhancing its capabilities by merging with two other financial services companies, appointing a head of technology services in the process.

Fin365 will merge with Optimised Financial Planning Solutions (OFPS) and SMSF Paraplanners (SMSFPP) to cater to demand from clients for more services. OFPS is a technology consulting firm and SMSFPP is a provider of financial planning back-office support services.

Under the changes, OFPS founder Tim Reid will join Fin365 as head of technology services. SMSFPP managing director Jo Hall will also join Fin365.

"SMSF Paraplanners and OFPS each have areas of expertise that complement Fin365. As requests from our customers have become broader, we've partnered with both businesses and delivered some great outcomes for our customers," Fin365 founder Stephen Handley said.

"Bringing the combined skills/resources together will allow us to accelerate growth of both capacity and capabilities, meaning we'll be better positioned to respond to increasing demand."

Services initially offered by the new division will include data services, revenue management, software customisation, dedicated technology support and technology consulting for a broad array of technologies including the full suite of Microsoft technologies, Xplan and several other financial planning systems.

"In order to thrive, every services business needs to be optimising its use of technology and leveraging data to deliver an exceptional customer experience with optimal business efficiency. In an ideal world, every business should have dedicated staff who perform CTO/business analyst type functions," Reid said.

"Unfortunately, this is often not financially practical for even a mid-size financial services firm. But accessing this expertise via a flexible outsourcing model is something that even the smallest firm can afford. I'm really excited to be joining forces with the Fin365 and SMSFPP teams, to build such a unique and compelling service offering."

Read more: Fin365Tim ReidJo HallOptimised Financial Planning SolutionsStephen Handley
