Betashares launches practice development offering, appoints head

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 31 MAR 2023   11:50AM

The ETF provider said its service will help financial advisers scale their businesses and welcomed Damon Riscalla to the newly created role of national head of practice development.

The tools, available on the Betashares website, will initially give financial advisers access to tailored resources that will assist with creating an investment philosophy, practice growth, coaching clients, and portfolio construction, Betashares explained.

Over time more resources will be made available in relation to capital markets insights, marketing and growth, and responsible investing, it said.

The firm leveraged internal talent to lead the service, appointing Riscalla who has been with Betashares for six years and previously held the role of national manager, adviser services.

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

Going forward, he will partner with financial advisers across Australia to help them make full use of the support on offer.

In combination with the new offering, Betashares also launched a new video and podcast series called Practice Makes Perfect, which will feature interviews with industry veterans and thought leaders across the financial advice landscape, it said.

Announcing the new offering, Betashares head of distribution and capital markets Peter Harper said, financial advisers will be able to use the range of tools and resources to enhance their businesses and better serve their clients.

"With our new service, we're aiming to further support financial advisers by sharing the knowledge and expertise we've built over a decade of helping Australians progress their financial goals," he explained.

"We hope that financial advisers around Australia will leverage the purpose-built resources to help grow and scale their practices."

Commenting on his appointment, Riscalla added he's excited to work closely with financial advisers around Australia and assist them to seize opportunities associated with the changing advice landscape.

"Despite the financial and regulatory challenges facing financial advisers, we are optimistic about the future of the sector and want to help advisers build successful practices," he concluded.

Read more: BetasharesAustraliaDamon RiscallaPeter Harper
