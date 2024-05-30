BlackRock has most valuable brand, study finds

BlackRock has the world's most valuable brand in asset management, while Public Investment Fund (PIF) takes the title among sovereign wealth funds.

That's according to a global ranking of brand strength and brand value conducted by Brand Finance.

The research pegs BlackRock's brand value at over US$7 billion, fueled by revenue growth and innovation. It came in second for brand strength.

"BlackRock's high place in the rankings is underpinned by its forward-thinking approach in technology and sustainability, which attracts clients and drives market evolution," Brand Finance said.

"BlackRock's diverse product offerings have significantly contributed to its market position, securing its status as the leading asset manager globally."

This was followed by JP Morgan Asset Management, coming in second with a brand value just under US$7 billion. However, it had the strongest brand strength index of 87.4 out of 100.

Coming in third was Vanguard at US$6 billion.

Meanwhile, for value PIF leads among SWFs due to its investment strategy, trust in its name, brand awareness, and for being a catalyst for advancement, Brand Finance said.

On PIF, it said: "PIF has the single most valuable brand name among the world's SWFs; valued at US$1.1 billion and, among all asset management firms, ranked sixth in brand value to assets under management ratio."

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority came out on top for brand strength, scoring 63.9 out of 100.

PIF had the second strongest brand at 62.1 and Qatar Investment Authority came in at third with 61.02.

"With 28 of the 50 brands hailing from the US, American firms dominate the asset management ranking, but we must also acknowledge the Gulf for the strength of its sovereign wealth funds," Brand Finance chief executive David Haigh said.

"According to Brand Finance research, PIF, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Qatar Investment Authority demonstrate impressive brand awareness with A+ brand strength, underscoring the importance of brand perceptions in this sector.

"With significant AUM and a long investment horizon, PIF and other SWFs are leaning into strategies based on patience and partnership, which we expect to continue to drive the brand perception of SWFs in the coming years."

Among non-US asset managers, BNP Paribas Asset Management had the most valuable brand and ranked 13th in the overall rankings. Meantime, HSBC Asset Management has the strongest brand among non-US managers at 76.3 out of 100.