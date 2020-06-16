NEWS
Investment
The secret to neutralising sequencing risk
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 16 JUN 2020   11:35AM

A Melbourne-based investment management firm says the key to avoiding sequencing risk is to build an "all weather" portfolio.

Absolute-return fund Cor Capital said pre-retirees and retirees in particular need to pay attention to sequencing risk to avoid significant losses at a time when they need their savings the most.

"While some investors have decades to ride out volatility and heavy capital losses, investors nearing and in retirement are not among them," director Tom Rachcoff said.

"They need to pay greater attention to the risk of permanent capital loss and the sequence of returns while still attempting to maximise return."

He pointed to the decade long bull-market that preceded the COVID-19 crash, and global record-low interest rates, as key reasons for retirees being forced up the risk curve.

"In both equities and bonds, the markets' performance since 2009 globally had seemed like a one-way street for investors, as central banks around the world sought to stabilise a financial system with negative-interest rate policy (NIRP) and its close cousin, zero-interest rate policy (ZIRP) policies," Rachcoff said.

"While these were intended to stimulate weak economies, the inevitable result was the increased risk taking needed in portfolios to meet expected rates of return or CPI + thresholds - because the risk-free rate gave so little nominal reward."

Investors had become complacent during a decade of high returns, he said, and were subsequently blinded by the sudden downturn in the first quarter.

Varied asset classes, thought to provide diversification qualities, "tended towards one"; negating any benefit investors thought they could have, Rachcoff said.

"While the average superannuation 'balanced' fund holds between 60%-80% of diversified 'growth' risk exposures, investors were reminded that all growth risk is sold in 'risk off' environments," he said.

"As in the GFC, 2020 first-quarter performance saw most asset classes fall and diversification benefits disappear in a systemic 'risk-off' environment."

For example, many SMSF, retirement and high net worth portfolios tilted towards infrastructure and real estate as defensive proxies prior to the COVID-19 crash, and were instead negatively impacted by poor economic growth and GDP expectations, he said.

"However, many of these investors did not realise that they were 'at risk,' and were sitting on a roller-coaster ride through the sequencing risk zone, with a better-than-even chance of succumbing to human behaviour if markets got stressed. And they got very stressed," Rachcoff said.

Investors should instead focus on real return strategies designed to defend wealth, he said.

"Ideally the pre-retiree and retired investors would have a portfolio that can perform well in a bull market phase, but more importantly, work to protect capital within the extreme 'risk off' environments," Rachcoff said.

