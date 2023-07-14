FRAA provides roadmap for improved super regulation by APRA

The Financial Regulator Assessment Authority (FRAA) has affirmed the effectiveness of APRA in superannuation supervision, while identifying underdevelopment in the regulator's resolution function.

The FRAA tabled five recommendations for APRA to enhance its superannuation regulation, making it more risk-based, forward-looking, and outcomes-focused, particularly at the systemic level.

The FRAA recommended APRA increase efforts to identify risks in superannuation, including emerging and systemic risks, and their potential consequences. By doing so, APRA could better perform its supervisory activities as well as recovery and resolution planning.

The FRAA also recommended APRA invest in initiatives to develop its staff. This will ensure APRA builds the skills and industry knowledge needed to proactively identify, understand, and respond to emerging and systemic risks.

APRA should also continue to invest in data and technology capabilities. The FRAA said this will afford timely insights, effective internal collaboration, and minimise the regulatory burden associated with data and information requests.

Further, APRA was told to provide trustees with annual plans of proposed supervisory activity.

"APRA should keep trustees informed of the status of reviews, information requests, and other supervisory activities," the FRAA said.

"In relation to thematic reviews, APRA should consider publishing its methodologies and more detailed insights to build public awareness and enable interested parties to comment.

"APRA should consider communicating more timely and detailed insights across industry to increase awareness of risks and promote better practices," it added.

The final recommendation for APRA was to prioritise developing its resolution capability and working closely with industry to lift awareness of recovery and resolution planning requirements. The FRAA said this will ensure APRA is able to support recovery and exit, and resolve failing superannuation trustees.