Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

FRAA provides roadmap for improved super regulation by APRA

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 14 JUL 2023   11:49AM

The Financial Regulator Assessment Authority (FRAA) has affirmed the effectiveness of APRA in superannuation supervision, while identifying underdevelopment in the regulator's resolution function.

The FRAA tabled five recommendations for APRA to enhance its superannuation regulation, making it more risk-based, forward-looking, and outcomes-focused, particularly at the systemic level.

The FRAA recommended APRA increase efforts to identify risks in superannuation, including emerging and systemic risks, and their potential consequences. By doing so, APRA could better perform its supervisory activities as well as recovery and resolution planning.

The FRAA also recommended APRA invest in initiatives to develop its staff. This will ensure APRA builds the skills and industry knowledge needed to proactively identify, understand, and respond to emerging and systemic risks.

APRA should also continue to invest in data and technology capabilities. The FRAA said this will afford timely insights, effective internal collaboration, and minimise the regulatory burden associated with data and information requests.

Further, APRA was told to provide trustees with annual plans of proposed supervisory activity.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

"APRA should keep trustees informed of the status of reviews, information requests, and other supervisory activities," the FRAA said.

"In relation to thematic reviews, APRA should consider publishing its methodologies and more detailed insights to build public awareness and enable interested parties to comment.

"APRA should consider communicating more timely and detailed insights across industry to increase awareness of risks and promote better practices," it added.

The final recommendation for APRA was to prioritise developing its resolution capability and working closely with industry to lift awareness of recovery and resolution planning requirements. The FRAA said this will ensure APRA is able to support recovery and exit, and resolve failing superannuation trustees.

Read more: APRAFRAASuperannuationFinancial Regulator Assessment Authority
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

FRAA releases draft APRA, ASIC metrics
Consultation opens on NALI reforms
Diversa loses key super fund mandate
Equipsuper adds board director
Institutions must raise the bar on cybersecurity resilience: APRA
Frontier calls for better unlisted asset valuations
More assets held in Choice over MySuper: APRA figures
Cbus delivers strong returns, grapples property headwinds
Trustees must do better on account consolidation: ASIC
Small super funds admonish APRA

Editor's Choice

Australian inflation downturn on the horizon: AMP

ANDREW MCKEAN
Australian inflation will fall over the next six months, according to AMP deputy chief economist Diana Mousina.

CBA staff head to Fair Work over WFH policy

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Finance Sector Union will front the Fair Work Commission on behalf of Commonwealth Bank staff, fighting the banking giant's mandate that staff be in the office 50% of the time.

Brighter Super sees double-digit returns

CHLOE WALKER
Brighter Super has reported double-digit returns across several of its investment options for FY23, owing largely to its oversized equities allocations.

Lowe hands down RBA board shake up

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe has announced significant changes that will be implemented by the central bank in response to the recent review of its processes.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Patrick Hodgens

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND PORTFOLIO MANAGER
FIRETRAIL INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED
After close to three decades at Macquarie, Patrick Hodgens decided it was time for something different, applying his 34 years' experience in managing equity funds to a clean slate. He says it was the right decision. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.