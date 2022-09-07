ASIC bans Sterling & Freeman director

ASIC has banned Wayne Christopher Saman, the sole director of Sterling & Freeman Advisory for a period of five years.

Saman was banned because an ASIC surveillance found he was involved in Sterling & Freeman's contravention of financial laws.

Sterling & Freeman failed to lodge financial statements and auditor reports for the 2019, 2020 and 2021 financial years. ASIC also found Saman was not fit and proper to be involved in a financial services business.

The banning order prohibits Saman from performing any function involved in the carrying on of a financial services business and from controlling, alone or with others, any entity that carries on a financial services business.

Previously, ASIC permanently banned Saman from providing financial services and engaging in credit activities (19-181MR). ASIC found Saman had been involved in business practices that were fraudulent, misleading or otherwise improper.

This banning followed an investigation by ASIC into Saman's conduct concerning two home loan applications that he submitted to Auswide Bank for a family member and a close relation in December 2016 and 2017. The loans were submitted through his finance broking company, which held an Australian credit licence.

"ASIC's investigation found Saman was not of good fame and character and was not a fit and proper person to engage in credit activities because he knowingly submitted incorrect documents and information concerning the applicant's financial situation in the loan applications," the regulator said.

"Saman also failed to disclose that he had a personal relationship with the applicants. The failure to disclose the applicant's correct financial situation and his personal relationship was intentional, untruthful and resulted in unjust benefits and exposure to additional risks."

ASIC's investigation concluded that the incorrect matters concerned material information in that it was information provided to support the relevant loan applicant and without which the loan application was likely to fail.

The most recent order against Saman extends the permanent ban prohibiting him for providing any financial service. However, he has the right to seek a review of ASIC's decision at the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.