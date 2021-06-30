NEWS
Regulatory

Regulators urge wider DDO adoption

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 JUN 2021   12:33PM

Superannuation trustee chief executives have been advised to operate under the assumption that all their offerings must meet the requirements of the Product Design and Distribution Obligations (DDO) legislation.

Releasing notes from the inaugural Superannuation CEO Roundtable that took place on April 30, ASIC and APRA said chief executives in attendance noted there is ongoing industry discussion as to what defines a product versus an investment option in relation to the DDOs.

In responding, ASIC told trustees to take a holistic approach to the DDOs, saying "there can be benefits in applying this thinking across all their products" and said this is particularly true where products share key features, such as insurance.

According to the notes, there is also confusion around whether the requirements apply to clearing houses.

ASIC confirmed clearing houses are caught by the DDOs, but said it welcomes industry views on this and will continue to consult with the industry on the various challenges in implementing.

The regulators said a common theme of the roundtable, which also discussed SPS 515 Strategic Planning and Member Outcomes, was the use of data and data governance.

Executives expressed a desire for more consistent and richer data to be supplied by APRA more often, the regulators said. They also questioned whether risk adjusted returns could be used to account for different investments in future when measuring member outcomes.

The regulators said there will be "an evolution in sophistication" over time for both instruments.

This first roundtable was hosted by ASIC commissioner Danielle Press and APRA deputy chair Helen Rowell. The chief executives in attendance included Aware Super's Deanne Stewart, Hostplus' David Elia, IOOF's Renato Mota and Rest's Vicki Doyle.

A second roundtable will be held later this year with a different mix of attendees and range of topics.

Read more: ASICAPRAMember OutcomesAware SuperDanielle PressDavid EliaDeanne StewartHelen RowellHostplusIOOFRenato MotaSPSStrategic PlanningSuperannuation CEO RoundtableVicki Doyle
