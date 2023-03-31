Newspaper icon
Pay gap bill passes, effective next year

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 31 MAR 2023   12:28PM

Businesses with 100 employees and over will need to report their gender pay gap from next year, following the passing of an equality bill in federal parliament.

The government yesterday passed its Gender Pay Gap Bill which will enable half a million Australian employees to access their employer's pay gaps, starting in early 2024.

Following the announcement, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a post, fairness doesn't just happen by itself.

"We need to work hard to make it happen. We won't just sit back and wait, hoping the gender pay gap closes on its own. That's why we passed the Closing the Gender Pay Gap Bill," he said.

The package of reforms will require the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) to publish employer gender pay gaps for private sector and Commonwealth public sector employers, impacting around 40% of firms.

In response, WGEA chief executive Mary Wooldridge acknowledged the significant work of minister for women Katy Gallagher to deliver these crucial reforms.

"For the first time employees will have access to the key indicator of how their organisation is performing on gender equality," she said.

"Publishing employer gender pay gaps will provide deeper insights on their employer's progress, while job-seekers can get a clearer indication of a prospective employer's commitment to ensuring the contributions of all employees are equally valued and rewarded."

Wooldridge added that firms that been slow to prioritise gender equality should use this as an opportunity for "serious change."

"A key aim of publishing gender pay gaps is to help employers show improvement over time," she explained.

"That is why an essential part of the legislative reforms is to give employers the option to provide a statement that gives context to their gender pay gap results and outlines their plans for action."

Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart commended the House of Representatives on passing the bill into law.

"The gender pay gap is a stubborn beast. We've been talking about it for decades, and still, Australian women on average earn 13.3% less than men, the equivalent of working for free from 3.56 pm in a nine-to-five workday," she said.

"There's no place for this inequity in twenty-first century Australia but it will persist if we don't keep talking about it if we don't keep railing against it, and critically, if we don't keep shining a light on it."

She added the pay gap affects much more than just the bank balances of Australian women.

"It directly affects their income in retirement too because their compulsory super contributions are linked directly to salary," she said.

"Because of the compounding nature of returns every dollar invested early in your working life can be worth four dollars at retirement. That means women retire with less than men, undermining their quality of life and dignity after they've given so much to society across their working lives."

Stewart reinforced that the gender pay gap is the single largest contributor to the disparity in retirement balances between men and women.

HESTA agreed on this point but is also calling for the government to also address the super pay gap issue.

"HESTA strongly supports the need to enshrine in law an objective of super that focuses on achieving dignity and equity in retirement, and this goes hand in hand with closing the gender super gap," said HESTA chief executive Debby Blake

"Our super system is world class, but its design continues to disadvantage certain groups, including women, many of whom continue to experience an intolerable level of economic insecurity in retirement."

As a priority, Blakey said, the fund wants to see super paid to workers on parental leave.

"Because this will help make our retirement system fairer for all Australians and take an important step forward in addressing the gender super gap," she commented.

