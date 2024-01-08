Zurich cleared by Federal Court in life insurance dispute

Zurich Australia has been cleared of breaching its duty of utmost good faith by the Federal Court, in a case connected to OnePath Life's avoidance of an income protection policy.

The case marks ASIC's first attempt to impose a civil penalty under s13 of the Insurance Contracts Act 1984 (Cth), a section that mandates insurers uphold the duty to act with utmost good faith.

In 2018, OnePath, previously owned by ANZ, rejected an income protection claim from a nurse who injured her shoulder while working, citing the non-disclosure of her prior unrelated hospitalisations for serious mental health issues as fraudulent.

ASIC alleged Zurich, the legal successor in the case, breached its duty of utmost good faith by failing to consult the financial adviser who'd assisted the nurse in her application process, and by not adequately notifying her of the intention to void the policy on the basis of fraud.

The corporate regulator also accused OnePath of failing to inform the customer of her right to dispute or appeal the decision to avoid the policy.

Nevertheless, Federal Court Justice Jackman dismissed all of ASIC's claims in a decisive ruling on 21 December 2023, exonerating Zurich of the alleged breaches.

Post-verdict, ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court remarked that the regulator pursued the case to clarify the steps that an insurer must reasonably take before avoiding an insurance policy on grounds of fraudulent non-disclosure.

"We believe this was an important case to bring given our view that it was appropriate for procedural fairness to be provided before avoiding a customer's insurance policy. ASIC enforcement action plays an essential role in testing legislation to ensure it affords consumers with appropriate protection," she said.

ASIC is currently assessing the Court's ruling.