Executive Appointments

Former APRA chair joins ASX board

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 6 MAY 2024   11:53AM

ASX chair Damien Roche has announced former APRA chair Wayne Byres will join the ASX board, effective today, as non-executive director.

Roche said he was delighted to welcome Byres to the board, and he looked forward to "drawing on his deep financial services and regulatory expertise".

Byres brings over 30 years' experience in financial services regulation, risk management, governance, and public policy in both domestic and international roles.

He has previously served as the chair of APRA and the secretary general of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. In his role as APRA chair, he served on the Reserve Bank of Australia's payment systems board and was a member of the Australian Council of Financial Regulators.

Byres stepped down as APRA chair in October 2022 after holding the role for eight years.

The appointment comes as Roche continues the program of board renewal. Since taking on the role of chair in April 2021, he has overseen the appointment of five new non-executive directors.

In addition to announcing Byres' appointment, Roche confirmed non-executive director Yasmin Allen would be retiring and will step down at the conclusion of the September board meeting.

Allen was first appointed to the board in February 2015.

"I want to thank Yasmin for her many years of diligent service where she always brought her commercial lend and the shareholder view to the boardroom," Roche said.

"The board and I have benefitted from her experience, judgement and counsel."

