The seven global megatrends to watch: CSIRO

CSIRO senior research consultant Dr Claire Naughtin shared findings from the research house's latest Our Future World Report at the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) last week, highlighting seven global megatrends to keep an eye on.

The seven emerging megatrends, which were developed from an analysis of both quantitative and qualitative data, include: 'adapting to a changing climate', 'leaner, cleaner and greener', 'the escalating health imperative', 'geopolitical shifts', 'diving into digital', 'increasingly autonomous' and 'unlocking the human dimension'.

Naughtin said the first megatrend, 'adapting to a changing climate', looks at the increasing frequency and scale of extreme weather events, and its potential impacts throughout communities and broader society.

"This megatrend poses challenges when it comes to how we manage our critical infrastructure, how we might think about future settlement patterns, as well as how we think about our communities and their households," she said.

"And now as part of this megatrend, we see that there's potential for concurrent climate hazards in the future, too..."

Naughtin used extreme temperatures as an example.

"These weather events are not only costly for our environment, but they also have significant economic implications," she said.

"It's been estimated that natural disasters cost the Australian economy around $38 billion in 2020, and this could increase to around $73 billion by 2060, assuming a low emissions future."

While trends around climate change present significant challenges, they also point towards some emerging opportunities when it comes to clean energy and other resource management opportunities, Naughtin said.

The second megatrend, 'leaner, cleaner and greener', extends upon previous studies by the CSIRO.

"A megatrend called 'more from less' looked at the growing global demand for our finite resources," Naughtin said.

"This new, 'leaner cleaner and greener' megatrend instead pushes us more into the solutions space.

"It highlights the emerging innovations that we're seeing in response to these resource scarcity challenges and helps point us towards this mission possible future.

"So, the global energy transition away from fossil fuels is a key pillar of this megatrend."

Next, trend number three, 'the escalating health imperative', looks at the story around the ever-growing demand for healthcare services in Australia.

"Our population is ageing and we continue to battle a high burden of chronic disease," Naughtin said.

"When we look across healthcare expenditure within Australia, we see that a greater share of our GDP is dedicated towards healthcare, relative to what we see across other OECD countries.

"Of course, this is still less than what we see across places like the US, but this is an area that we're seeing growing."

Trend number four, meanwhile, explores the evolving global landscape and its potential impacts on Australia.

Geopolitical tensions, combined with the impact impacts of the pandemic have wreaked havoc across our global supply chains, Naughtin noted.

"The most recent snapshot that we saw from the ABS suggests that two in five Australian businesses continue to experience the impacts of supply chain disruptions," she said.

"A key area where we've seen changing in response to these geopolitical developments is around defense."

Ongoing trade uncertainties could also drive the future localisation of Australia's supply chains.

"We know that half of the Australian businesses that have experienced these supply chain disruptions have struggled to find a suitable alternative supplier," Naughtin said.

"So, this challenge could present an opportunity to boost Australia's agile and advanced manufacturing capabilities to ensure that manufacturers locally can dynamically respond to these global market changes."

The escalating threat of cybercrime also presents a growing challenge for Australian organisations.

In the past year alone, the Australian Cybersecurity Center has noted a 30% increase in the number of cybercrime reports that they've received.

"The fifth megatrend, 'diving into digital', highlights the massive growth that we're seeing across digital products and services, particularly over the last couple of years," Naughtin said.

From telehealth to online working to online shopping, Australians are increasingly turning online for a range of products and services.

While the pandemic was a significant digital catalyst in this space, Naughtin said it's arguably just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what's potentially to come with this next wave of digitisation.

Next, the 'increasingly autonomous' megatrend looked at the astonishing ability for software and machines to complete tasks without human guidance.

"The fact that we weren't even talking about artificial intelligence when CSIRO first released its global megatrends report back in 2012, really speaks to the rapid advances that we've seen in this space in such a short period of time," Naughtin said.

"So, our increasingly autonomous megatrend looks at the opportunities to use these technologies, both to improve our productivity, but also to improve our own human capabilities to extend them and to improve worker safety and satisfaction."

Finally, 'unlocking the human dimension' touched upon trends around trust, consumer empowerment, as well as the cost of living.

"In Australia, we've historically seen low levels of trust when it comes to trust in Australian institutions," Naughtin said.

This did increase marginally in 2021, but again, dropped off last year.

"An area that we see driving some of these trust trends and weighing in to help consumers think about these decisions, is transparency around sustainability and ethical practices," she said.

"So, these trends are in part driven by consumers increased access to information, but also the importance of social and environmental issues when it comes to making purchasing decisions."