Charles River appoints new head of APAC

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 6 MAY 2024   11:56AM

Charles River Development (CRD) has appointed Vinayak Bhat as senior vice president, head of Asia Pacific (APAC), where he will be responsible for all business oversight within the region and collaboration with State Street Alpha.

Charles River, provider of the Charles River Investment Management Solution, was acquired by State Street in 2018.

Bhat joins Charles River from FactSet Research Systems where he was head of the Asia Pacific business.

He has over 25 years of experience in leadership positions in sales, consulting, and engineering. Prior to his time at FactSet, Bhat spent a decade at Tata Consultancy Services.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Vin to the Charles River and Alpha platform organisation," CRD chief executive Spiros Giannaros said.

"In addition to his responsibilities for Charles River APAC, Vin will have client and commercial oversight of the Middle East and take on committee chair for a newly formed Alpha APAC executive committee. Vin's primary location is Singapore, which allows him to work closely with the broader State Street organisation on go-to market initiatives and client servicing."

Bhat said he was delighted to be joining CRD and to work closely with the Charles River and State Street Alpha clients.

"I look forward to working with my new colleagues to build on growth and expansion in the region," he said.

Charles River manages more than US$29 trillion in assets for investment and wealth managers, asset owners and insurers in over 30 countries.

Charles River helps automate the investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout.

