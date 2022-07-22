Newspaper icon
Tax exemptions overwhelmingly benefit the wealthy: OECD

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 22 JUL 2022   12:28PM

An Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report indicates that Australia's lack of capital gains tax has led to a monumental increase in house prices that have unfairly affected the less wealthy.

The report states that between 1981 and 2016, homeownership among Australians aged between 25 and 34 dropped by 40% among the bottom 20% of income earners. In other words, younger people were being locked out of the housing market, which instead was being dominated by the older and wealthier.

In Australia, the bottom half of the income distribution receives around 13% of the total tax relief for capital gains on the main residence, while the top decile receives 37%, it said.

Renters, who tend to have lower incomes and wealth, do not receive any direct benefit from this exemption.

"Housing tax reforms can have a sizeable impact on house prices, with potentially significant distributional effects as well as wider financial and economic repercussions," the report said.

To help fix the considerable rise in house prices, the report suggested governments should "ensure the highest-value gains are taxed".

"This would strengthen progressivity and reduce some of the upward pressure on house prices, while continuing to exempt capital gains on the main residence for the majority of households," it said.

It also said "caution should be exercised" when handing out tax incentives to encourage people to buy a home.

"In most cases, increasing the supply of housing and a more efficient use of the housing stock through both tax and non-tax measures is likely to have a greater impact on housing affordability," it said.

"Strengthened reporting requirements, including third-party reporting to the tax authority and international exchanges of information for tax purposes, are also key to ensuring that housing taxes are enforced properly."

