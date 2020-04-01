NEWS
Superannuation
Super funds must prioritise liquidity: Regulators
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 APR 2020   12:16PM

The superannuation sector has been told in no uncertain terms how it should deal with the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, with ASIC and APRA directing super funds to prioritise liquidity.

In a joint letter sent to all registrable superannuation entities, ASIC commissioner Danielle Press and APRA deputy chair Helen Rowell have directed the industry to align themselves with the regulators in ensuring they have the necessary liquidity to meet their obligations to release members' super savings early.

According to the regulators, trustees should undertake regular liquidity stress testing, using scenarios which reflect changes in future net cash flows, member behaviour and market conditions.

The regulators also want super funds to review their securities lending arrangements. The directive follows the recent decision of UniSuper to halt the practice altogether in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, trustees are being urged to ensure the accuracy of unlisted and illiquid asset values.

Mostly, the regulators want funds to continue as if it is business as usual. Unless specifically granted, trustees are still required to meet their usual legal, regulatory and reporting obligations.

"Trustees must therefore ensure key business activities, such as administration, are operationally resilient to ensure ongoing processing of member benefits," the letter read.

"Trustees should be scenario testing their critical functions and determining (in conjunction with outsourced providers) essential staffing levels and contingency plans to ensure essential member transactions proceed in a timely manner, particularly where such activities are undertaken offshore."

Recognising current circumstances may make it more difficult for funds to meet those obligations, the regulators said trustees could expect them to adopt a "constructive and pragmatic" approach.

"To the extent that non-COVID related requests from either regulator remain outstanding, trustees may seek an extension from the relevant regulator where necessary," Press and Rowell said.

"The coming period carries a great deal of uncertainty, including how long the health and economic impacts of the virus will endure. The primary impacts of COVID-19 are likely to be short-term, however superannuation is a long-term proposition.

"Australia's 16 million members of APRA-regulated superannuation funds are relying on trustees' nous, dedication and preparedness to appropriately safeguard their savings through this difficult time."

The regulators said they understood that in some cases, trustees will be forced to make difficult decisions, but said trustee boards and chief executives need to display strong leadership.

"APRA and ASIC are available to provide guidance and assistance on issues arising under the regulatory framework, however ultimate responsibility for the outcomes superannuation members experience lies with boards and trustees," they said.

Read more: APRAASICDanielle PressHelen RowellAustraliaUniSuper
