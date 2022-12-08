Newspaper icon
OnePath Life sued over utmost good faith duties breach

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 8 DEC 2022   11:15AM

OnePath Life will face ASIC in Federal Court over failures while handling a mental health claim.

In 2016 a customer took out an income protection policy with OnePath Life through an ANZ financial adviser based in Grafton, New South Wales. OnePath Life was owned by ANZ at the time.

In taking out the policy, which had a mental health exclusion, the customer disclosed prior mental health related issues. The exclusion was also applied to information relating to depression and a mental health history dating back to 1999.

However, in November 2018 when the customer claimed against the policy following a shoulder injury, OnePath Life rejected the claim. According to court documents, the ANZ financial adviser had informed the customer she did not need to disclose any information older than five years.

The decision followed the life insurer investigating the customer's medical history, revealing more specific information about hospitalisation for mental health issues many years prior to her taking out the policy. OnePath Life said the customer acted fraudulently by failing to disclose this information, despite the fact the hospitalisations took place between 2001 and 2005.

ASIC is alleging that in rejecting the claim OnePath Life failed to act with utmost good faith as it failed to make clear to the customer it was concerned the lack of disclosure was fraudulent; failed to fully investigate the customer's explanation for the non-disclosure, including not speaking with the ANZ adviser; and failed to inform the customer of their right to appeal the decision through OnePath Life's internal dispute resolution process or through the Australian Financial Complaints Authority.

"If an insurer is concerned a customer has engaged in fraudulent non-disclosure, they must make their concerns explicit, give the customer the opportunity to respond and make proper inquiries into any explanation given by the customer before concluding that fraud has occurred. The insurer's duty is not just owed to whoever the insurer considers to be a perfect policyholder," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

"Insurers deal with their consumers at their most vulnerable. This makes it crucially important that they ensure their customers understand their rights, including their rights of appeal if an insurance claim is declined."

She added that consumers need to be confident that their insurer will act in good faith and provide procedural fairness when handling their claims.

ASIC is seeking declarations and pecuniary penalties.

In response, Zurich - which has owned OnePath Life since 2019 - said it is considering the matters raised by ASIC and is committed to working constructively through the court process.

Read more: OnePath LifeASICANZFederal CourtAustralian Financial Complaints AuthoritySarah CourtZurich
