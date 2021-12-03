NEWS
Executive Appointments

Milford makes significant board appointment

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 3 DEC 2021   12:17PM

Milford Asset Management has announced that former Bankers Trust chief executive Gavin Walker will join the board as a director.

A seasoned financial services executive, Walker has spent the better part of his career in the financial services industry and has held senior leadership and governance roles in both New Zealand and Australia.

He was the founding chief executive and managing director of Bankers Trust New Zealand and later appointed chief executive of Bankers Trust Investment Bank Australia, as well as being a member of Bankers Trust New York's Global Business Council.

Walker held previous senior governance positions within the banking, funds management and securities industries, including chair of ASB Bank, chair of Commonwealth Securities (CommSec), guardian and chair of New Zealand Superannuation Fund, as well as chair of ASB Bank - Investment Committee, with responsibility for the investment and risk management oversight of the bank's retail funds management business.

Milford chairMark Cross welcomed Walker to the board, noting that his extensive financial services and investment governance experience will add significant value to Milford as it continues its strong growth in the New Zealand and Australian markets.

Commenting on his appointment, Walker said he is excited to join the board of an iconic and fast-growing fund manager like Milford.

"The firm has a track record of delivering fantastic client outcomes and I'm thrilled to help contribute to their continued growth in New Zealand and Australia," Walker said.

